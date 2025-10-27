Wealthtender Named Winner of InvestmentNews 5-Star Technology Award 2025; Named Finalist for ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Award

This recognition reflects Wealthtender's commitment to helping financial advisors thrive in an evolving digital landscape where consumers increasingly turn to AI tools and online reviews to find trusted professionals. Post this

InvestmentNews 5-Star Technology Award Recognition

For the InvestmentNews 5-Star Technology awards, technology service providers from across the United States were invited to submit nominations showcasing how their solutions address specific challenges faced by wealth management professionals. Submissions also needed to highlight how each product or service differentiates itself from others in the marketplace.

The InvestmentNews team conducted a rigorous and impartial evaluation of each entry. This assessment focused on the quality and depth of information provided, the level of genuine innovation, and the overall value the solution brings to the industry. Submissions were benchmarked against one another to determine the top performers.

ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Finalist Recognition

Wealthtender has also been named a finalist for the ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards in the Firm Award category for Thought Leadership and Education. The Luminaries Awards spotlight organizations and individuals whose contributions are shaping the future of financial services.

Wealthtender's thought leadership includes original research and educational content that helps both consumers and financial advisors navigate an evolving wealth management landscape. Recent publications include:

2025 Voice of the Client Study – An analysis of over 2,500 client reviews revealing what Americans value most about their financial advisors, finding that 89% of reviews focus on relationships and planning advice rather than investment performance.

How Americans Find and Hire Financial Advisors – A comprehensive survey of 500 households with $100K+ income, revealing that 96% of consumers research advisors online before hiring and 83% prioritize reading online reviews and evaluating reputation.

Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) for Financial Advisors – A guide helping advisors optimize their digital presence for AI-powered search tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and voice assistants, ensuring they remain discoverable as consumer search behavior evolves.

The ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on December 4, 2025, at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Delivering Visibility Where It Matters Most

Wealthtender's platform addresses a critical challenge facing financial advisors: being found by potential clients in an era where traditional search is being transformed by AI. The platform combines powerful SEO with AI optimization (AEO) to ensure advisors appear not just in traditional search engines, but in AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews that are reshaping how consumers find professional services.

As the industry's first financial advisor review platform designed for SEC/FINRA compliance and the leading financial advisor directory visited by more than half a million consumers annually, Wealthtender helps advisors attract qualified prospects through compliant digital and testimonial marketing while providing consumers with the transparent, verified information they need to make confident hiring decisions.

Wealthtender pioneered Certified Advisor Reviews™ and maintains high category ratings in the annual T3 Software Survey based on advisor feedback. The platform serves hundreds of financial advisors and wealth management firms nationwide.

About Wealthtender

Wealthtender is the leading digital marketing and discovery platform connecting financial advisors with prospective clients in the AI era. The company pioneered the industry's first financial advisor review platform designed for SEC/FINRA compliance and maintains the leading find-an-advisor directory visited by 500,000+ consumers annually. For advisors, Wealthtender delivers visibility where it matters most, not just traditional search engines, but AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews that are reshaping how people find and research financial advisors. The platform combines powerful SEO, AI optimization (AEO), and compliant testimonial marketing features to help advisors attract qualified prospects and accelerate client conversion. Founded in 2019 and based in Austin, Texas, Wealthtender is helping people enjoy life with less money stress. Learn more at wealthtender.com.

Disclaimer

Wealthtender was selected as a winner of the InvestmentNews 5-Star Technology Award 2025 based on InvestmentNews' rigorous and impartial evaluation process. Wealthtender was selected as a finalist for the ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards based on nominations and editorial judgment. Wealthtender did not pay to participate in either award program. Being named a winner or finalist does not imply endorsement by InvestmentNews or ThinkAdvisor. InvestmentNews and ThinkAdvisor are registered trademarks of their respective owners. References to these brands and awards are for factual reporting purposes only under fair-use guidelines.

Media Contact

Brian Thorp, Wealthtender, 1 5128565406, [email protected], https://wealthtender.com

SOURCE Wealthtender