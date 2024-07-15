Wealthtender Partners With Hadrius To Launch Testimonial Compliance Scanner

"Our partnership with Hadrius to launch Testimonial Compliance Scanner reinforces Wealthtender's commitment to providing wealth management firms with innovative benefits that convert more prospects into clients." Post this

Beginning today and through year-end, Wealthtender's advisory firm clients can request TCS access at no additional cost. For compliance and marketing staff already stretched thin, TCS harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to save time and enhance efficiency, allowing growing advisory firms to scale their testimonial marketing efforts more quickly.

"As the industry's first SEC-compliant online reviews platform, Wealthtender proudly serves as the digital marketing partner to hundreds of advisors and wealth management firms," said Brian Thorp, Wealthtender founder and CEO. "Our partnership with Hadrius to launch Testimonial Compliance Scanner reinforces our commitment to provide advisory firms, their marketing agencies, and consultants with innovative benefits that convert more prospects into clients."

Founded in 2023, Hadrius has developed the first all-in-one platform for SEC and FINRA compliance and is used by 100+ compliance teams at firms like SmartAsset, Republic, AlphaArchitect, Autopilot, Caprock, among others. Their AI-powered marketing review flags SEC compliance issues in testimonials instantly, as well as in podcasts, videos, PowerPoints, blog posts, social media, and more.

Today, Hadrius secures over $300B in AUM across their compliance clients, covering communications archiving and real-time AI review, firm oversight like filings and vendor due diligence, personal trading & Code of Ethics, and the first instant marketing review.

"We're excited to team up with Wealthtender and introduce Hadrius to advisory firms interested in the power of our software to streamline their advertising review process for testimonials," said Thomas Stewart, founder and CEO of Hadrius. "As industry awareness regarding the power of artificial intelligence continues to grow, we look forward to announcing future partnerships that demonstrate the power of Hadrius in action."

On Thursday, July 25th, at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, Wealthtender and Hadrius invite you to join a live webinar and Q&A to learn:

How advisory firms can grow with testimonial marketing compliantly

How compliance and marketing staff can benefit from AI-enabled tools

Details about the Wealthtender & Hadrius partnership

To register for the live webinar, please visit this page. A webinar replay will also be made available to registrants who cannot attend live.

About Wealthtender

Wealthtender is an essential digital marketing platform for financial advisors and wealth management firms to get found online and convert more prospects into clients. Wealthtender launched the industry's first SEC-compliant online reviews platform in 2021 and operates the #1 find-an-advisor website visited by half a million consumers in the last year. Please visit wealthtender.com/grow to learn why over 500 financial advisors and wealth management firms have chosen Wealthtender as their digital marketing partner.

About Hadrius

Hadrius is the first AI-powered platform for SEC and FINRA compliance, allowing financial firms and their teams to save 20+ hrs each week automating tedious tasks and running their entire compliance program in one interface. From Hadrius, compliance teams can handle communications archiving and AI review, AI marketing review, and code of ethics + firm oversight. Visit hadrius.com to join 100+ financial firms using the most powerful and time-saving compliance platform around.

Media Contact

Brian Thorp, Wealthtender, 1 (512) 856-5406, [email protected], https://wealthtender.com/

Thomas Stewart, Hadrius, [email protected], https://www.hadrius.com/

SOURCE Wealthtender