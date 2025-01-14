Wealthtender Unveils Innovative Advisor Marketing App to Compliantly Promote Client Testimonials

With today's launch of Testimonial Marketing Studio™, advisors and their marketing staff gain a compliance-friendly tool that unlocks their online reviews' full potential to convert more prospects into clients. Post this

Accessing a growing library of professionally designed video and image templates

Importing online reviews from Wealthtender into Studio projects with just two clicks

Creating compliant social media content and marketing collateral in two minutes

"Wealthtender pioneered the process and platform for advisors to compliantly collect and publish online reviews," said Brian Thorp, founder and chief executive officer of Wealthtender. "Today, we're proud to introduce another industry-first with the launch of Testimonial Marketing Studio that lets advisors and their marketing colleagues compliantly promote client testimonials. By adding this innovative app to their tech stack, advisors gain a powerful new tool to increase their marketing initiatives' effectiveness at a nominal cost."

Denise Milano Sprung, director of marketing at Mitlin Financial, has been amazed at how easy the application is to use and the time savings that Testimonial Marketing Studio™ offers. While Sprung says she is proficient in Canva, she estimates creating a compliant social media graphic outside of Testimonial Marketing Studio™ would take about 15 minutes, and up to 40 minutes for staff less familiar with popular design tools. That time savings means more time can be allocated to serving clients.

"Wealthtender's Testimonial Marketing Studio is very user-friendly," Sprung said. "With just a few clicks, you have the review on a post-worthy graphic."

Mitlin Financial has grown to the tune of three times in the last four years via organic growth.

Over 80 percent of people read online reviews of doctors and lawyers prior to beginning a working relationship, demonstrating the importance of testimonials in professions where hiring decisions are significantly based on trust. When the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) finalized its marketing rule four years ago, it opened the door for advisors to follow in the footsteps of doctors and lawyers who collect online reviews and employ testimonial marketing tactics to build their business.

"Wealthtender has helped advisors and wealth management firms across the country collect thousands of five-star reviews from their clients since the SEC Marketing Rule became effective in 2021," said Thorp. "With today's launch of Testimonial Marketing Studio, we're excited to provide yet another way for advisors to share with prospects the impact they're making in their clients' lives."

Wealthtender offers Testimonial Marketing Studio™ through its Marketing Pro tier for $79 a month, which includes professionally designed video and image templates, the ability to create eye-catching social media content with reviews imported from Wealthtender, plus editing features to optimize design and compliance elements. Discounted pricing is available for annual subscriptions and wealth management firms that join with five or more advisors.

A webinar demonstrating the Wealthtender Testimonial Marketing Studio™ will take place on January 23rd at 10 am PT/1pm ET. To register, go to bit.ly/testimonialmarketingstudio.

For more information about Wealthtender's Testimonial Marketing Studio™, go to wealthtender.com/testimonial-marketing-studio/.

About Wealthtender

The financial services industry's first online reviews platform designed to be compliant with the Securities and Exchange Commission Marketing Rule, Wealthtender is an essential digital marketing platform for financial advisors to be discovered online and convert more prospects into clients. The firm operates the #1 find-an-advisor directory website. To learn more about how Wealthtender benefits advisors, go to wealthtender.com/grow.

