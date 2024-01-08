Wealthtender Welcomes Evergreen Financial Marketing as a Newly Minted Wealthtender Certified Consultant

"Testimonials are the ultimate marketing tool for advisors. They're scalable referrals. Through our partnership with Wealthtender, our clients will have this tool at their disposal while remaining SEC-compliant." - Daniel Keever, Evergreen Financial Marketing Post this

As a newly minted Wealthtender Certified Consultant, Daniel will oversee the rollout of new services offered to Evergreen Financial Marketing clients and enabled by the Wealthtender platform, including SEC-compliant testimonial marketing and search engine optimization benefits.

"Over the course of the last year, it's been a privilege getting to know Daniel and seeing firsthand how advisory firms benefit from the services provided by Evergreen Financial Marketing," said Brian Thorp, Founder and CEO of Wealthtender. "Today, I'm thrilled to announce our partnership as Daniel and his team prepare to position their clients for success with the digital marketing tools available from Wealthtender."

Additionally, Evergreen Financial Marketing will be recommended by Wealthtender as a preferred partner for financial advisors and wealth management firms interested in accelerating their growth and building their brand.

"At Evergreen Financial Marketing, we help financial advisors drive their growth by cultivating brands that are rich in trust," said Keever. "Testimonials are the ultimate marketing tool for advisors. They're scalable referrals. Through our partnership with Wealthtender, our clients will have this tool at their disposal while remaining SEC-compliant. This is huge for the industry, and we're thrilled to roll it out as a part of our offering."

Financial advisors and wealth managers who are interested in learning more about the digital marketing services offered by Evergreen Financial Marketing should visit evergreenfm.com to schedule an introductory call.

About Wealthtender

Wealthtender is an essential digital marketing platform for financial advisors and wealth management firms to get found online and convert more prospects into clients. Wealthtender launched the industry's first SEC-compliant online reviews platform and operates the #1 find-an-advisor website not sponsored by a wealth management firm, credentialing organization, or industry association. To learn more about the essential digital marketing benefits available to financial advisors who join Wealthtender, please visit wealthtender.com/grow.

About Evergreen Financial Marketing

Evergreen Financial Marketing is a specialized full-service marketing agency for financial advisors, RIAs, and FinTech. Since its founding in 2018, Evergreen has remained focused on a single mission: to help successful financial brands leverage their reputation through the scalable power of digital marketing. Their approach puts the people and voices that built the brands at the center of their marketing strategies, leveraging their familiarity and showcasing their unique thought leadership.

Media Contact

Brian Thorp, Wealthtender, 1 512-856-5406, [email protected], https://wealthtender.com

SOURCE Wealthtender