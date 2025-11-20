WealthTrack Launches Free Mortgage Monitoring Tool in Guelph

We built Mortgage Monitoring to earn trust automatically. It's free, unbiased, and alerts you only when it benefits you, not the lender. Post this

The new WealthTrack Mortgage Monitoring tool acts as a personal watchdog, tracking each user's mortgage against the market, and automatically alerting them when there's a chance to save money. Homeowners simply provide basic details such as their balance, rate, and lender; no credit check or income information required.

For most homeowners, this could mean saving thousands of dollars, often without switching banks or sitting through a sales pitch. The system scans hundreds of Ontario mortgage rates daily and sends alerts only when potential savings are available.

"It's only a couple of months old, but the response has been really good," says David. "The thing that surprises people most is how simple it is."

Users of the service are not locked into any contracts. Even if the system flags a savings opportunity, homeowners are under no obligation to work with David or WealthTrack. "It's purely a tool designed to protect homeowners from missing out on better options," he adds.

Recently, one user received an alert within a week of signing up, identifying a potential $10,000–$20,000 in savings. "Everyone should have the information available to make these kinds of big decisions," says David.

As interest rates remain high, David encourages homeowners not to automatically sign renewal offers without reviewing the market. "As professionals, we need to be there for our clients," he says. "We built Mortgage Monitoring to earn trust automatically. It's free, unbiased, and alerts you only when it benefits you, not the lender."

A longtime Guelph resident, David and his family have called the city home since 2008. Beyond business, he supports community initiatives such as the Terry Fox Run and Tour de Guelph, helping raise funds for cancer research and Guelph General Hospital.

Community remains central to his mission: to be not just a mortgage broker, but a trusted advocate who simplifies financial decisions for local homeowners.

Homeowners can see in under a minute if they're overpaying. To try the free monitoring tool, visit www.wealthtrack.ca/mortgage-monitoring

About WealthTrack:

Founded in 2020 and based in Guelph, Ontario, WealthTrack provides planning, insurance, and investment services across Ontario. WealthTrack is dedicated to empowering clients through education, transparency, and tools that simplify complex financial decisions. Learn more at www.wealthtrack.ca David Pipe is a licensed Mortgage Broker with TMG – The Mortgage Group #10315

Media Contact:

Emily Roe

Marketing & Communications Coordinator

[email protected]

Media Contact

Emily Roe, WealthTrack, 1 2264861133, [email protected], https://www.wealthtrack.ca

David Pipe, WealthTrack, 1 2264861133, [email protected], https://www.wealthtrack.ca

SOURCE WealthTrack