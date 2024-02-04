WealthVest Adds Alex Daigle to its Nationwide Wholesaling Team

WealthVest hires new retirement expert to support financial professionals through North Texas and Oklahoma.

BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WealthVest, a leading financial services marketing, research and distribution firm, announced today that Alex Daigle, an experienced financial professional, has joined their nationwide distribution team as a Regional Vice President.

In this role, Daigle will work with financial professionals at banks and broker-dealers throughout North Texas and Oklahoma to help deliver guaranteed retirement income and principal protection ideas to pre-retirees and retirees. He will also serve as the direct line to WealthVest's nationally recognized insurance carrier partners, helping financial professionals deliver low-risk, high-value fixed and fixed index annuity solutions to clients in the region.

"WealthVest is a highly reputable company, and I'll be working closely with the team there to provide a high level of support to financial professionals in my territory," Daigle said. "I'm looking forward to connecting with advisors to better understand their business and providing quality retirement and income ideas and solutions for their clients."

An independently owned firm, WealthVest specializes in developing propriety research and thought leadership content focused on retirement planning, guaranteed income planning and macroeconomic developments. Daigle can deliver this content through dynamic presentations, continuing education opportunities and in-person and/or virtual seminars with Tim Pierotti, WealthVest's Chief Investment Officer. WealthVest also offers branch referral training opportunities for financial professionals at banks and credit unions.

"We are excited to have Alex join our sales team," said Charlie Yoachum, VP National Sales Manager. "His previous experience in the industry, compiled with his successful wholesaling skills, will make him a valuable sales partner for advisors in North Texas and Oklahoma."

Daigle began his career with Equitable Advisors, assisting public sector employees with retirement planning. Most recently, he worked at NexPoint Securities as a senior internal wholesaler and annuity support specialist. Born and raised in Louisiana, Daigle is a graduate of Louisiana State University. He resides in Dallas, Texas, and enjoys cooking, golfing, exploring the city with his dog, Ranger, and all things LSU Tigers.

Financial professionals can reach Alex Daigle at [email protected] or 406.384.7842 for more information on WealthVest's research, thought leadership or industry-leading retirement income solutions.

WealthVest's internal wholesaling, new business and marketing teams will provide back-office support to Daigle's financial professionals and clients.

