WealthVest and LPL Financial Now Offering Prosperity Life Group's WealthSecure℠ Plus Annuity to Advisors and Their Clients

"We are pleased that WealthVest is making our powerful accumulation and income opportunities through the WealthSecure Plus FIA available to their customers," said Dan Farrelly, Senior Vice President and Head of Annuity Distribution at Prosperity Life Group. Post this

Through the relationship, advisors at LPL Financial can use WealthSecureSM Plus to provide their clients with index-linked growth, principal protection and an option for a guaranteed stream of income in retirement. The single premium solution allows clients to allocate funds across six different crediting strategies, including a unique, new strategy – QuarterLockSM – offered on two Fidelity Investments® indices, only offered on the WealthSecure℠ products.

Available across 2- and 5-year indexed terms, QuarterlockSM helps maximize clients' ability to earn interest by automatically locking in the highest quarterly anniversary index value during the indexed term, thereby protecting gains over the indexed term from mid-term index value decreases. No action is required to lock in the rate, which can help clients eliminate timing risk.

With WealthSecureSM, clients can choose to link the growth of their contract value to the performance of three different market indices: the S&P 500®, Fidelity Stocks for Inflation IndexSM 5% ER and Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor IndexSM 5% ER. The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation IndexSM 5% ER is a multi-factor index that tilts towards sectors and industries that historically tend to perform well in rising inflationary environments, while the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor IndexSM 5% ER targets large and mid-sized U.S. companies based on their characteristics of higher profitability and the stability of their balance sheets.

"Prosperity and WealthVest enjoy a strong partnership. We are pleased that WealthVest is making our powerful accumulation and income opportunities through the WealthSecure Plus FIA available to their customers," said Dan Farrelly, Senior Vice President and Head of Annuity Distribution at Prosperity Life Group.

The new WealthSecure Plus FIA, which is being distributed exclusively by WealthVest's nationwide wholesaling team to LPL Financial, is now available in 39 states through Prosperity Life Group's underwriting company S.USA Life Insurance Company, Inc.

For more information on WealthSecureSM rates or the available crediting strategies, contact the WealthVest sales desk at 1-877-595-9325.

Other products available at LPL Financial from Prosperity Life Group include the Select Choice Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity and Legacy Solution, a single premium universal life insurance solution.

About WealthVest

WealthVest is one of the leading distributors of fixed, fixed indexed, registered index-linked and variable annuities—as well as structured products— to U.S. financial advisors. WealthVest's leadership is fueled by proprietary thought-leadership, consumer-driven product design expertise, strategic marketing, technology, and specialization in both field and hybrid-based advisor wholesaling. Follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn or visit wealthvest.com.

About Prosperity Life Group

Prosperity Life Group is an innovative insurance, reinsurance and asset management company. Prosperity's focus is on providing client-centric products and solutions. Through its insurance business, it provides financial security to individuals and their families through life insurance, asset accumulation and supplemental health products. Together, its issuing companies have a strong foundation and heritage which date back over 100 years. WealthSecure℠ Plus is offered through issuing company S.USA Life Insurance Company, Inc. ("S.USA"), form # ICC22FIAPUECS22 and state variations. Not available in all states. S.USA is solely responsible for its contractual and financial obligations.

Fixed indexed annuities are not direct investments in the stock market and do not directly participate in any stock or equity investments. Interest credited to funds allocated to an indexed account will not match the actual performance of the actual index. While the accumulated value is protected from market losses, there are scenarios in which additional benefit charges, fees, etc. associated with your annuity could exceed interest credited and result in a loss in your initial premium.

Taxation of annuities can be complex and depends on your specific situation. Neither Prosperity Life Group, Wealthvest, nor agents give tax advice. Consult your tax advisor as to potential tax consequences prior to purchasing, and before taking any distributions from, this annuity.

About the Fidelity Indices

The Fidelity Product Services LLC Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor IndexSM 5% ER Index and the Fidelity Stocks for Inflation IndexSM 5% ER (the "Indexes") are a product of Fidelity Product Services LLC ("FPS"). Fidelity is a trademark of FMR LLC. The Indexes have been licensed for use by Prosperity Life Group in connection with the WealthSecureSM fixed index annuity series. The Indexes are the exclusive property of FPS and are made and compiled without regard to the needs, including, but not limited to, the suitability needs, of Prosperity Life Group, the WealthSecureSM fixed index annuity series, or owners of the WealthSecureSM fixed index annuity series. The WealthSecureSM fixed index annuity series is not sold, sponsored, endorsed or promoted by FPS or any other party involved in, or related to, making or compiling the Indexes. Prosperity Life Group exercises sole discretion in determining whether and how the WealthSecureSM fixed index annuity series will be linked to the value of the Indexes. FPS does not provide investment advice to owners of the WealthSecureSM fixed index annuity series, nor to any other person or entity with respect to the Indexes and in no event shall any WealthSecureSM fixed index annuity series contract owner be deemed to be a client of FPS.

Neither FPS nor any other party involved in, or related to, making or compiling the Indexes has any obligation to continue to provide the Indexes to Prosperity Life Group with respect to the WealthSecureSM fixed index annuity series. Neither FPS nor any other party involved in, or related to, making or compiling the Indexes makes any representation regarding the Indexes, Indexes information, performance, annuities generally or the WealthSecureSM fixed index annuity series particularly.

FPS disclaims all warranties, express or implied, including all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use. FPS shall have no responsibility or liability whatsoever with respect to the WealthSecureSM fixed index annuity series. 1086243.1.0

Media Contact

Jackson Bolstad, WealthVest, 1 4062723759, [email protected], wealthvest.com

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE WealthVest