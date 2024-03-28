"Our goal is to help even more financial professionals add the flexibility and security that only Aspida can deliver to their clients' portfolios." Post this

The dedicated team is currently comprised of three regional vice presidents with decades of experience in retirement income and protection planning. Each team member will serve as a direct line to Aspida in their territory, delivering product support, case design, market insights, retirement research and more to financial professionals.

In the Northeast and Upper Midwest, Mark Andelin will serve as the dedicated wholesaler representing Aspida. Andelin has held various sales and management positions at Global Atlantic Financial Group, AIG Annuity, Western National Life and Hartford Life throughout his career in financial services.

Emerson King will wholesale several states for Aspida in the South, Midwest, Rocky Mountains and along the West Coast. King began his career in financial services in 1992 and worked for both Equitable Advisors and Merrill Lynch before joining WealthVest.

Ryan Akers, who has worked in retirement planning and annuity consulting since 2004, will wholesale Aspida to financial professionals in the Southwest, the Great Plains, and along the Gulf Coast. Akers' career included positions at both Genworth Financial and Raymond James before WealthVest.

WealthVest's well-regarded internal wholesaling, new business, product and marketing teams will provide essential back-office support to the new, dedicated distribution team.

"The addition of this dedicated wholesale team is another step in enhancing the streamlined, white glove service we provide," said Chad Burns, chief distribution officer at Aspida. "With the new team in place, getting the right WeathLockSM annuity product into the hands of financial professionals and, ultimately, their clients, has never been easier."

Aspida's WealthLockSM Accumulator fixed index annuity allows clients to choose from multiple equity indices and crediting strategies, including a unique high watermark participation rate strategy designed to automatically lock in rising index values every quarter – QuarterLockSM - during the term. The WealthLockSM MYGA features competitive rates across 2-, 3-, 5-, and 7-year guarantee periods, with options for penalty-free withdrawals, a nursing home waiver, a terminal illness waiver, a death benefit and more.

Aspida has established integrations with FireLight, AnnuityNet and EZAnnuity for streamlined business submissions. Financial professionals can also submit applications through the Aspida Portal.

Financial professionals can visit aspidasales.com for more information on the wholesaler in their territory, or to explore Aspida's suite of WealthLockSM annuities. Or contact the Aspida Sales Desk at 1-877-811-6081.

About WealthVest

WealthVest is one of the leading distributors of fixed, fixed index, registered index-linked and variable annuities—as well as structured products— to U.S. financial advisors. WealthVest's leadership is fueled by proprietary thought leadership, consumer-driven product design expertise, strategic marketing, technology, and specialization in both field and hybrid-based advisor wholesaling. Follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn or visit wealthvest.com.

About Aspida

Aspida Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries (collectively "Aspida"), is focused on providing retirement and reinsurance solutions, having operations in the U.S. and Bermuda with total assets of $13.7 billion as of December 31, 2023. Aspida, through its U.S. platform – Aspida Life Insurance Company – is focused on leveraging technology and agility to help clients achieve – and protect – their dreams. Its Bermuda-based reinsurance platform, Aspida Life Re, is focused on providing efficient and secure life and annuity reinsurance solutions to global clients. Aspida seeks to be a trusted partner in its clients' financial security while driving its growth by doing good for the communities it serves. Aspida is backed by Ares Management Corporation, which, through the Ares Insurance Solutions team, provides dedicated investment management, capital solutions and corporate development support. For more information, please visit aspida.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Jackson Bolstad, Bronze Leaf Apartments, 1 406-272-3759, [email protected], Bronze Leaf Apartments

Blaire Swazye, Aspida, 1 919-246-3108, [email protected], aspida.com

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE Bronze Leaf Apartments