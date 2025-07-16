WealthVest Launches Newest Quarterly Update Examining the 2nd Quarter of 2025 and Providing A Mid-Year outlook

When asked how important creating a retirement income plan is to you, nearly 53% of respondents stated it was very important, and 31% stated it was important. Post this

Regarding domestic indicators, WealthVest covered developments in the 10-year treasury and housing markets. Additionally, chief investment strategist Tim Pierotti highlighted a blog explaining why the American consumer remains so resilient despite being so pessimistic about the economy.

This newest house view includes commodity updates for oil and natural gas, gold, and Bitcoin.

Europe and China were analyzed for international markets. A brief history of major geopolitical crises and stock market returns following these events was also provided.

In terms of the portfolio analysis section, WealthVest conducted an Investors on Retirement Income Planning survey on June 27th, 2025. The survey's objectives were to determine how important retirement income planning was for people nearing or in retirement and how much they valued financial advisors who helped them create a retirement income plan. When asked how important creating a retirement income plan is to you, nearly 53% of respondents stated it was very important, and 31% stated it was important.

The whitepaper can be downloaded on the company website, using the link below:

https://www.wealthvest.com/2025-q2-in-review

