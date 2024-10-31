WealthVest Launches Newest Quarterly Update Examining the 3rd Quarter of 2024

WealthVest: Rethinking Retirement Q3 2024 In Review examines domestic and international market indicators, portfolio analysis, and an overview of annuity and structured product sales.

BOZEMAN, Mont., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WealthVest has recently published its newest quarterly update, WealthVest: Rethinking Retirement Q3 2024 In Review. It was co-authored by Tim Pierotti, chief investment officer, Drew Dokken, senior institutional marketing manager, and Oliver Moon, senior product manager.

Regarding domestic indicators, WealthVest covers the good, the bad, and the unknowable.

In terms of the good, a large amount of wealth creation is beginning to be transferred to the next generation. Household and corporate balance sheets are, on average, in great shape.

For the bad, the potential for a resurgence in inflation is covered. With the money supply rising and housing set to reaccelerate, the risk to the economy is that too many Fed rate cuts are being priced in, and before long, the question will turn to whether the Fed is too easy as opposed to too tight.

In terms of the unknowable, there are many factors, including what happens with the price of oil, the risk to relations with China, a potential incursion into Taiwan, and, lastly, the ramifications of the upcoming presidential election.

Europe, China, Japan, and India were analyzed for international markets.

The portfolio analysis section covered the economic platforms of a potential President Harris and President Trump administration. Lastly, the paper ends with an annuity and structured note sales update. The whitepaper can be downloaded using the link below:

https://wealthvest.my.salesforce.com/sfc/p/#36000001DkQo/a/VI0000033dO5/Oi5SEcAtcIuWVrb3gUtDIbKqoZVYPOrTeCb.LxB0qoM

About WealthVest

WealthVest is one of the leading distributors of fixed, fixed-index, registered index-linked, and variable annuities and structured products to U.S. financial advisors. WealthVest's leadership is fueled by proprietary thought leadership, consumer-driven product design expertise, strategic marketing, technology, and specialization in both field and hybrid-based advisor wholesaling. Follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn or visit wealthvest.com.

