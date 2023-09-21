WealthVest Launches Newest Whitepaper on Warren Buffett's Investing Principles

WealthVest's newest whitepaper evaluates the Sage of Omaha's life lessons and how they can be applied to retirement planning.
BOZEMAN, Mont., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WealthVest has recently published its newest whitepaper Rethinking Retirement: Buffett's Rules of Investing. This whitepaper covers many of Warren Buffett's investing rules that he has formulated in both his renowned letters to shareholders, as well as interviews. These include: don't lose, practice humility, manage risk effectively, grow wealth tax efficiently, live generously and think for yourself.
Within these investing concepts annuities are addressed as a potential way to live by these rules, and annuities as a hedge against bear markets, investor behavioral risk and taxes, are all explored.
Senior institutional marketing manger and author of the whitepaper Andrew Dokken stated: "Warren Buffett purchased Berkshire Hathaway in the 1960s, and over the following decades he has emerged as one of the most iconic blue-chip investors in American history. He is generous with his life philosophy and insights, and we can all learn and act on his long history of council."
