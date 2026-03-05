WealthVest Launches Newest Whitepaper WealthVest: 2025 Year in Review and 2026 Outlook

WealthVest: 2025 In Review and 2026 Outlook examines domestic and international market indicators, portfolio analysis, and an overview of annuity sales.

BOZEMAN, Mont., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WealthVest has recently published its newest quarterly update, WealthVest: 2025 In Review and 2026 Outlook. It was co-authored by Tim Pierotti, chief investment officer, Drew Dokken, senior institutional marketing manager, and Andrew Keizer, chief marketing officer.

WealthVest: 2025 In Review and 2026 Outlook examines domestic and international market indicators, portfolio analysis, and an overview of annuity and structured product sales.

In terms of domestic indicators, WealthVest provides an update on the US economy, the equity and bond markets, oil, gold, and copper, and a reposted blog on the third Fed mandate, which is "moderate long-term interest rates."

Five major questions for 2026 are addressed: AI optimism, housing, tariffs, global bonds, and valuations.

For international indicators, Europe and China were analyzed.

In the Portfolio Analysis section, WealthVest examined how emerging market equities performed over the year. While emerging markets face issues, a weak dollar environment and frothy US valuations lead to emerging-market outperformance. Additionally, the paper discusses what AI regulation looks like around the world.

https://www.wealthvest.com/2025-in-review

