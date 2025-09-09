WealthVest Partners with Institutional Securities Corporation to Distribute Structured Products

"I couldn't be more excited to join forces with the team at ISC. Their commitment to service and execution ensures a seamless experience from product selection to delivery," said Katie Gaunt, national sales managers at WealthVest. Post this

WealthVest has promoted Katie Gaunt, a 24-year veteran wholesaler and respected voice in advisor education, to national sales manager to lead the team, expand distribution efforts and manage strategic partnerships.

"This is an exciting moment for WealthVest and the financial professionals we serve," Gaunt said. "Advisors need solutions that offer both protection and performance. Our goal is to provide the education, tools and partnership they need to deliver tailored strategies aligned with their clients' goals. I couldn't be more excited to join forces with the team at ISC. Their commitment to service and execution ensures a seamless experience from product selection to delivery."

The initiative was architected by Fred Nicholas, vice president of national accounts, who leads the firm's structured product strategy and business development.

"We are committed to providing education and solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients," Nicholas said. "By establishing this dedicated team, we deliver focused education, streamlined execution and robust compliance support — ultimately enhancing the outcomes and experience for clients and the advisors who serve them."

The initiative also benefits from ISC's reputation and industry-wide network of issuer relationships, which further strengthens the range and quality of solutions available through the partnership.

"ISC's collaboration with WealthVest reaffirms our commitment to partnering with independent wholesaling teams, enabling our affiliated partners to break free from the captive approach that dominates today's market," said Scott Hayes, CEO of ISC Group. "Leveraging our best-in-class execution services and extensive issuer network, we're proud to champion flexibility, autonomy and robust support for the professionals shaping the future of financial services."

WealthVest's new wholesaling team will begin distributing and marketing a range of structured products, including principal-protected notes, buffered notes, auto-callable products and more in the coming weeks.

The firm plans to deploy its proven approach to wholesaling, education and thought leadership to help more financial professionals effectively use various solutions to complement client portfolios.

WealthVest remains committed to helping financial professionals rethink retirement planning in today's evolving market environment.

Financial professionals interested in learning more should contact Katie Gaunt at [email protected].

Retirees or pre-retirees interested in income planning solutions are encouraged to speak with a licensed financial professional.

