WealthVest Releases Advanced Level Continuing Education Course On Income Planning

"The end goal of the course is to teach students to better implement retirement income plans based on a safety-first approach using lifetime income streams, while highlighting the importance of adding insurance and annuities into a multi-asset income plan," said Alex Strandell, Senior Institutional Marketing Manager at WealthVest.

The self-directed course has an access period of 12 months, allowing participants to progress through the course's nine sections at their own pace, while also utilizing the various sections as resources in their practice.

Financial professionals interested in taking the course for credit can sign up for a review session with their WealthVest wholesaler, who can provide an in-depth overview of all the concepts covered and best practices for implementing the strategies. The launch of this course marks the entry of WealthVest into the insurance continuing education space.

"With this course, we're furthering our mission of helping advisors and agents provide low-risk, high consumer value products to support Americans' retirement savings and income needs" says Wade Dokken, president of WealthVest. "One of WealthVest's primary focuses is on building valuable, informational resources surrounding the risks and problems that today's investors face. The core of our research is on the education of consumers and financial professionals alike. This course highlights this in an easily digestible medium."

Financial professionals and insurance agents interested in registering for the course or scheduling a review session with their WealthVest wholesaler can visit www.wealthvest.com/rethinking-ce to get started.

About WealthVest

WealthVest is one of the leading distributors of fixed, fixed index, registered index-linked and variable annuities—as well as structured products— to U.S. financial advisors. WealthVest's leadership is fueled by proprietary thought-leadership, consumer-driven product design expertise, strategic marketing, technology, and specialization in both field and hybrid-based advisor wholesaling. Follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn or visit wealthvest.com.

