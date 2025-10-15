WealthVest Releases Q3 In Review and Year-End Outlook -- AI optimism abounds, while inflation remains sticky

Chief Investment Strategist Tim Pierotti provides insights into key domestic and international indicators for Q3 and an outlook for the remainder of the year in a recent economic report for WealthVest.

BOZEMAN, Mont., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month, WealthVest, a financial services research and wholesaling firm, released its economic analysis of the latest developments in the housing markets and other key domestic and international market indicators.

Tim Pierotti, WealthVest's Chief Investment Strategist, stated, "Our view overall on inflation is that the rate of inflation is going to continue to accelerate. We do not think the US economy will re-accelerate. We also don't think that we're crashing down into a recession."