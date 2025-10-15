WealthVest Releases Q3 In Review and Year-End Outlook -- AI optimism abounds, while inflation remains sticky

Chief Investment Strategist Tim Pierotti provides insights into key domestic and international indicators for Q3 and an outlook for the remainder of the year in a recent economic report for WealthVest.
BOZEMAN, Mont., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month, WealthVest, a financial services research and wholesaling firm, released its economic analysis of the latest developments in the housing markets and other key domestic and international market indicators.
Tim Pierotti, WealthVest's Chief Investment Strategist, stated, "Our view overall on inflation is that the rate of inflation is going to continue to accelerate. We do not think the US economy will re-accelerate. We also don't think that we're crashing down into a recession."
A detailed update on the quarterly performance of U.S. indices, the 10-year Treasury, gold, oil, cryptocurrencies, and copper is available in the report. It also covers the performance of European and Chinese markets, as well as reviewing annuity and structured product sales.
Additionally, WealthVest's most recent survey, Rethinking Retirement Realities, was showcased. Every two years, WealthVest asked a set of survey respondents 45 years and older questions about their risk tolerance and concerns. Some major takeaways from this year's survey were that respondents are concerned about inflationary pressures, they are risk-averse, and 70% of those polled stated that income generation was more important to them than accumulation potential.
The full economic analysis report is available on the WealthVest Macro webpage or as a direct link here.
