WealthVest Signs Agreements with 3 Broker-Dealers to Distribute Prosperity Life Group's New Fixed Indexed Annuity

"WealthSecure℠ Pro is truly designed to help consumers plan for and prosper in retirement," said Andrew Keizer, Vice President of Marketing at WealthVest. "Our team is ready to support financial professionals at Calton, Money Concepts and United Planners with a solution that can be tailored to meet their clients' unique accumulation and income needs."

Clients can select between fixed rate, capped rate, participation rate, and performance triggered strategies within WealthSecure℠ Pro. Or they can choose to allocate funds to a unique, new crediting strategy called QuarterLock℠, which automatically locks in the highest quarterly index value within an indexed term to protect against unexpected index decreases during the term.

Additionally, clients can choose from multiple indices, including the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor Index℠ 5% ER and Fidelity Stocks for Inflation Index℠ 5% ER from Fidelity Investments®, as well as the S&P 500®. The Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor Index℠ 5% ER targets mid and large size companies based on their characteristics of higher profitability and stability of the balance sheet, while the Fidelity Stocks for Inflation Index℠ 5% ER is a multi-factor index that tilts towards sectors and industries that historically tend to perform well in rising inflationary environments.

Available in more than 39 states through Prosperity Life Group issuing company S.USA Life Insurance Company, Inc., WealthSecure℠ Pro features 5-, 7-, or 10- year withdrawal charge periods, the option to add a Guaranteed Lifetime Withdrawal Benefit Rider, a capped annual waiver of withdrawal charge feature, as well as other riders and features.

"Prosperity and WealthVest enjoy a strong partnership. We are pleased that WealthVest is making our powerful accumulation and income opportunities through the WealthSecure Pro FIA available to their customers," said Dan Farrelly, Senior Vice President and Head of Annuity Distribution at Prosperity Life Group.

The new WealthSecure℠ Pro FIA is currently being distributed exclusively by WealthVest's nationwide wholesaling team to financial professionals at Calton & Associates, Money Concepts and United Planners. WealthVest plans to expand access and distribution of Prosperity Life Group's WealthSecure℠ suite of annuities and other retirement solutions to additional broker-dealers, banks, and credit unions over the next few months.

For more information on WealthSecure℠, rates or the available crediting strategies, contact the WealthVest sales desk at 1-877-595-9325.

About WealthVest

WealthVest is one of the leading distributors of fixed, fixed indexed, registered index-linked and variable annuities—as well as structured products— to U.S. financial advisors. WealthVest's leadership is fueled by proprietary thought-leadership, consumer-driven product design expertise, strategic marketing, technology, and specialization in both field and hybrid-based advisor wholesaling. Follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn or visit wealthvest.com.

About Prosperity Life Group

Prosperity Life Group is an innovative insurance, reinsurance and asset management company. Prosperity's focus is on providing client-centric products and solutions. Through its insurance business, it provides financial security to individuals and their families through life insurance, asset accumulation and supplemental health products. Together, its issuing companies have a strong foundation and heritage which date back over 100 years. WealthSecure℠ Pro is offered through issuing company S.USA Life Insurance Company, Inc. ("S.USA"), form # ICC22FIAPUECS22 and state variations. Not available in all states. S.USA is solely responsible for its contractual and financial obligations.

Fixed indexed annuities are not direct investments in the stock market and do not directly participate in any stock or equity investments. Interest credited to funds allocated to an indexed account will not match the actual performance of the actual index. While the accumulated value is protected from market losses, there are scenarios in which additional benefit charges, fees, etc. associated with your annuity could exceed interest credited and result in a loss in your initial premium.

Taxation of annuities can be complex and depends on your specific situation. Neither Prosperity Life Group, Wealthvest, nor agents give tax advice. Consult your tax advisor as to potential tax consequences prior to purchasing, and before taking any distributions from, this annuity.

About the Fidelity Indices

The Fidelity Product Services LLC Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor Index℠ 5% ER Index and the Fidelity Stocks for Inflation Index℠ 5% ER (the "Indexes") are a product of Fidelity Product Services LLC ("FPS"). Fidelity is a trademark of FMR LLC. The Indexes have been licensed for use by Prosperity Life Group in connection with the WealthSecure℠ fixed index annuity series. The Indexes are the exclusive property of FPS and are made and compiled without regard to the needs, including, but not limited to, the suitability needs, of Prosperity Life Group, the WealthSecure℠ fixed index annuity series, or owners of the WealthSecure℠ fixed index annuity series. The WealthSecure℠ fixed index annuity series is not sold, sponsored, endorsed or promoted by FPS or any other party involved in, or related to, making or compiling the Indexes. Prosperity Life Group exercises sole discretion in determining whether and how the WealthSecure℠ fixed index annuity series will be linked to the value of the Indexes. FPS does not provide investment advice to owners of the WealthSecure℠ fixed index annuity series, nor to any other person or entity with respect to the Indexes and in no event shall any WealthSecure℠ fixed index annuity series contract owner be deemed to be a client of FPS.

Neither FPS nor any other party involved in, or related to, making or compiling the Indexes has any obligation to continue to provide the Indexes to Prosperity Life Group with respect to the WealthSecure℠ fixed index annuity series. Neither FPS nor any other party involved in, or related to, making or compiling the Indexes makes any representation regarding the Indexes, Indexes information, performance, annuities generally or the WealthSecure℠ fixed index annuity series particularly.

FPS disclaims all warranties, express or implied, including all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use. FPS shall have no responsibility or liability whatsoever with respect to the WealthSecure℠ fixed index annuity series. 1086243.1.0

