WealthVest Taps Industry Veteran Kevin Beard to Lead Strategic Growth Initiatives for Broker-Dealer, Bank and RIA Partners

WealthVest has hired Kevin Beard, former Atria executive, to oversee and expand high-value partnerships with broker-dealers, banks and registered investment advisory firms.

BOZEMAN, Mont., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WealthVest, a leading financial services distribution firm, announced that it has appointed industry veteran Kevin Beard as chief strategy officer. Beard will oversee WealthVest's vision and strategy to support wealth management institutions with annuity and structured product enablement.

Beard will lead WealthVest's team of key account managers, providing support and growth opportunities to the over 900 broker-dealers, banks, credit union, and registered investment advisory firms that WealthVest is partnered with today. In addition, he will direct a new initiative, WealthVest Investment Services.

"We are thrilled to have Kevin join WealthVest," said Wade Dokken, president and co-founder of WealthVest. "Kevin brings a customer's perspective and deep experience growing revenue at broker-dealers, RIAs and banks. He will ensure WealthVest continues to provide our financial institutions with the new growth opportunities they need. He has a history of success growing financial institutions and we are excited to bring his experience and ideas to our partners through WealthVest Investment Services."

WealthVest Investment Services is designed to support new partners at WealthVest with a best-interest experience. With regulatory hurdles and costly technological limitations continuing to disadvantage broker-dealers, RIAs and banks, WVIS can provide firms with new revenue opportunities, streamlined product sourcing, strengthened due-diligence processes around Reg BI and reduced compliance and supervisory burdens.

"During my career, I've seen firsthand the operational hurdles, the increased regulatory burden and increased technology arms race that have stalled growth for broker-dealers and banks," Beard said. "That's why I am excited to partner with WealthVest and empower firms with a simpler, smarter way to deliver best-in-class service and high-quality solutions to their clients. I'm ready to put my experience driving broker-dealer growth and profitability at Atria to work helping small and midsize firms scale with confidence and clarity."

With 30+ years in the independent broker-dealer (IBD) industry, Beard has significant leadership experience in wealth management distribution. He most recently served as the Chief Growth Officer and founding partner at Atria Wealth Solutions, where he led acquisitions, advisor recruitment and business expansion efforts that positioned the firm as a modern leader in the industry. Beard was integral in the acquisition of Atria Wealth Solutions by LPL Financial Holdings. He has held prior leadership roles at AIG Advisor Group, Royal Alliance Associates, Rehmann and more. In 2022, Wealth Solutions Report recognized Beard as a top black leader in wealth management as part of their WSR Pathfinder Awards. In 2023, InvestmentNews also recognized Beard as a top figure in wealth management innovation.

WealthVest supports broker-dealers, banks, credit unions and RIAs by providing face-to-face annuity and structured product wholesaling. Financial professionals and investment advisory representatives interested in learning more about WealthVest's tools and product solutions should contact the firm at: 1-877-595-9325.

About WealthVest

WealthVest is a leading distributor of fixed, fixed index, registered index-linked and variable annuities—as well as structured products— to U.S. financial professionals. WealthVest's leadership is fueled by proprietary thought-leadership, consumer-driven product design expertise, strategic marketing, technology, and specialization in both field and hybrid-based advisor wholesaling. Follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn or visit wealthvest.com.

