Weather Source Recognized as Leader in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

The report offers details on how this paradigm shift is giving rise to new trends in the marketing landscape, from truly data-empowered marketers to innovative measurement techniques for marketing effectiveness. The categories include:

Marketing and Advertising Tools & Platforms

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment & Hygiene

Identity & Onboarding

Customer Data Platforms

Marketing & Customer Engagement

Programmatic Solutions

Measurement & Optimization

Data Tools & Platforms

Integration & Modeling

Consent Management

Business Intelligence

The report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting Data Cloud Product Partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner technology providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"In a new age of innovation, we're witnessing a changing of the guard around AI and how marketers capitalize on this massive opportunity as the very shape of the marketing stack evolves, leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to access and act on data directly where it resides," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "Weather Source emerged as a leader in the Enrichment and Hygiene category with joint customers leveraging their technologies to , allow marketing teams to tailor their messaging to match current weather conditions and predict effective go-to-market priorities."

Weather Source was identified in Snowflake's report as a leader in the Enrichment and Hygiene category for enriching marketing data with high-resolution weather and climate data from globally distributed grid points, enabling marketing teams to align messaging with weather conditions.

Craig Stelmach, Weather Source's Sr. Vice President of Business Development & Sales, noted, "Weather Source is thrilled to be recognized as a leader by Snowflake for Enrichment + Hygiene in marketing. Leveraging Snowflake secure data sharing capabilities, Weather Source is able to securely and efficiently deliver actionable weather & climate information to our marketing partners, enabling optimization of marketing campaigns and providing a strategic competitive advantage."

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving in a World Redefined By AI, Privacy and Data Gravity.

About Weather Source:

Pelmorex Corp.'s Weather Source division stands out as a prominent provider of high-resolution, analytics-grade weather and climate data. Their comprehensive weather information system boasts a vast array of weather parameters, including real-time conditions, extreme events, seasonal anomalies, wildfires, and air quality, among others. Weather Source's flagship product, the OnPoint Weather Product Suite, combines decades of historical data with current conditions and forward-looking forecasts, offering precise insights for enterprise customers.

Founded in 1989, Pelmorex Corp. is a global weather information and data management organization. The company's portfolio includes prominent weather brands such as The Weather Network, MétéoMédia, Eltiempo.es, Clima, and Otempo.pt. Pelmorex also operates the National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System as part of Alert Ready, Canada's emergency alerting system.

Driven by continuous innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, Pelmorex has expanded its reach to consumers worldwide. The company has established itself as a leading weather information provider while breaking new ground by delivering data solutions and insights to businesses. Pelmorex's mission is to harness the value of weather to enhance the safety and intelligence of consumers and businesses around the globe.

To learn more, visit pelmorex.com and follow us on X (platform formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

