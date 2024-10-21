WeatheRate Certifies 22 Telemundo-Owned Stations 'MOST ACCURATE' Spanish-Language Forecasters

WeatheRate, an independent weather research company, today announced 22 Telemundo-owned stations, part of NBCUniversal Local's Telemundo Station Group, were again certified as the 'most accurate' Spanish-language weather forecasters in their respective markets for 2024, joining the 10 NBC-owned stations that earned the English-language designation earlier this year.

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WeatheRate, an independent weather research company, today announced 22 Telemundo-owned stations, part of NBCUniversal Local's Telemundo Station Group, were again certified as the 'most accurate' Spanish-language weather forecasters in their respective markets for 2024, joining the 10 NBC-owned stations that earned the English-language designation earlier this year.

"Telemundo has moved well beyond the days of untrained personalities delivering the weather forecast," said Bruce Fixman, President of WeatheRate. "It's clear that the investments made during the past several years to educate and train meteorologists, and arm them with the latest technology, are paying dividends. Numerous Telemundo stations from coast to coast and Puerto Rico have once again earned our certification as most accurate in their markets, many for a sixth year in a row."

The Telemundo-owned certified by are: Telemundo 52 / KVEA in Los Angeles, Telemundo 47 / WNJU in New York, Telemundo 51 / WSCV in Miami, Telemundo Houston / KTMD, Telemundo 48 Area de la Bahia / KSTS, Telemundo 39 / KXTX in Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo Chicago / WSNS, Telemundo 60 / KVDA in San Antonio, Telemundo Phoenix / KTAZ, Telemundo 40 / KTLM in the Rio Grande Valley, Telemundo 31 / WTMO in Orlando/Central Florida, Telemundo 62 / WWSI in Philadelphia, Telemundo 44 / WZDC in Washington, D.C., Telemundo 20 / KUAN in San Diego, Telemundo 49 / WRMD in Tampa, Telemundo Colorado / KDEN, Telemundo 48 El Paso / KTDO, Telemundo Boston / WNEU, Telemundo Las Vegas / KBLR, Telemundo 33 / KCSO in Sacramento, Telemundo 51 / KNSO in Fresno and Telemundo Puerto Rico / WKAQ-TV.

"This continued recognition from WeatheRate, with some stations earning their sixth consecutive certification, underscores Telemundo's dedication to providing our viewers with the most accurate weather information, especially when it matters most," said Osvaldo 'Ozzie' Martinez, EVP of Multi-Platform News, Original Programming & Standards for the Telemundo Station Group. "This achievement is a direct result of our talented weather teams' hard work and expertise across all our Telemundo-owned stations."

The Telemundo stations' weather teams continue to innovate and make weather information more accessible to Spanish-language audiences. Through various platforms, including the recently launched weather product on the stations' mobile apps, streaming channels, and linear TV, the stations are dedicated to providing a comprehensive and seamless weather experience. The Telemundo station apps, powered by NBCUniversal Local's extensive network of fixed and mobile weather radars, ensure that users can access their local newscasts and updated weather forecasts on demand.

Earlier this year, WeatheRate also certified NBCU Local's NBC 4 New York / WNBC, NBC 4 / KNBC in Los Angeles, NBC 5 Chicago / WMAQ, NBC 10 / WCAU in Philadelphia, NBC 5 / KXAS in Dallas-Fort Worth, NBC Bay Area / KNTV, NBC 10 Boston / WBTS, NBC 6 / WTVJ in Miami, NBC 7 San Diego / KNSD and NBC Connecticut / WVIT.

About WeatheRate

Using a business model similar to J.D. Power and Associates, WeatheRate conducts independent research at its own expense. Its team of meteorologists spends many hours reviewing forecasts and observed conditions to determine who's most accurate in each television market. Visit http://www.WeatheRate.com for more information.

About Telemundo Station Group

The Telemundo Station Group, part of NBCUniversal Local, consists of Telemundo-owned stations in 31 markets, including each of the Top 20 U.S. Hispanic TV markets. The stations deliver Spanish-speaking audiences in the U.S. and Puerto Rico comprehensive local news, weather, consumer and investigative reporting, and lifestyle entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms. The station group also operates TeleXitos, a Spanish-language multicast network that delivers action-adventure TV series and movies, and four regional free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) news channels: Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Florida, Noticias Telemundo Noreste and Noticias Telemundo Texas.

Media Contact

