Weav brings AI-first support to businesses looking to reduce costs, resolve issues faster, and improve customer satisfaction

Weav helps businesses reduce support costs, resolve customer issues faster, and improve customer satisfaction with AI that works alongside support teams. Instead of just deflecting tickets, Weav is built to solve customer problems and hand off to humans when needed.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Weav announces the public launch of its AI-first customer service solutions, rethinking how businesses support their customers. Weav's proprietary Resolution Engine is designed to not just respond or deflect customer questions, but fully resolve them the first time.

At the core of Weav's AI customer service solution is a new approach to helping customers where success is measured in AI resolutions and satisfaction, not deflections. Resolutions build relationships. Deflections only cut costs.

"We've been patiently waiting for AI models to reach a level where we felt we could truly trust them to communicate and take action with real customers. That technology is here now," said Brady Nord, co-founder of Weav. " What's also been missing is a system designed to continuously improve, work alongside humans, and actually resolve customer issues end-to-end. That's what we've built with Weav."

Most companies that implement AI in traditional customer support tools see an initial drop in ticket volume, but quickly hit a wall. The issue is not the AI customer support software itself, but the system and workflows around it. Traditional support tools fail in three key areas: they are only built for specific use cases, they do not learn from previous interactions and they break context during handoffs with human teammates.

Weav was built to solve these problems. By treating AI as a first-class teammate inside a unified help desk, the platform continuously improves from every AI and human conversation. Brady Nord continued saying, "Aligning AI and Humans combines the best of both worlds. Weav's AI Agents understand the context of the customer question and can go deeper into resolving issues by itself. The system aggregates historical conversations and learns how to solve problems. If escalated to a human, conversations never reset. The full context, history, and draft responses are preserved during the handoff."

This approach is powered by the Weav Resolution Engine, which uses confidence scoring to determine whether to respond autonomously, route for human review, or escalate to a teammate. The result is an average resolution rate of 71 percent, with some organizations reaching as high as 85 to 90 percent, significantly reducing support volume while maintaining quality.

About Weav

Weav is an AI-first customer service platform that helps businesses scale support without scaling headcount. By combining autonomous AI agents and human agents through a unified help desk, Weav enables businesses to deliver faster, more consistent customer support experiences while reducing operational complexity. Book a sales demo to see Weav's customer service platform in action.

Media Contact

Casey Rowland, Weav.com, LLC, 1 (801) 449-0740, [email protected], weav.com

SOURCE Weav.com, LLC