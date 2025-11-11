Weaving Influence Bridges the Publishing Gap with New Marketing-Driven Hybrid Press

"Too many authors feel alone in the publishing process," said Becky Robinson, founder and CEO of Weaving Influence. "Our team brings together deep publishing and marketing expertise to position your message for maximum impact." Post this

According to IngramSpark, the most common book marketing mistakes among self-published authors include rushing the launch and overlooking key marketing tools. These are exactly the areas where Weaving Influence excels—combining strategic marketing, professional production, and personalized author support.

"Too many authors feel alone in the publishing process," said Becky Robinson, founder and CEO of Weaving Influence. "Our team brings together deep publishing and marketing expertise to position your message for maximum impact."

With more than 15 years of experience in book marketing and production, Weaving Influence Press helps authors publish strategically and confidently. Focused on nonfiction, the imprint will specialize in business, leadership, self-help, HR, and select memoirs with strong messages. Authors retain full copyright and benefit from faster timelines than traditional publishing allows, as well as generous royalty shares.

"Every author—whether they publish with a major house or independently—has to hustle and market their own book," Robinson added. "At Weaving Influence, we offer something unique: a true partnership for authors who are ready to jump in."

Weaving Influence Press Advantages Include:

Expert positioning with metadata and Amazon optimization

Title surveys and category-specific cover design

Marketing timelines, resources, and graphics for author-led promotion

Exclusive marketing packages for Weaving Influence Press authors

Partnerships with Porchlight Books (distribution) and Twin Flames Studio (audiobooks)

Optional access to an exclusive launch team—hundreds of engaged readers ready to read and review

Visit weavinginfluencepress.com for more information or to submit a manuscript proposal.

Contact:

Laura Finch, Weaving Influence

[email protected]

About Weaving Influence:

Weaving Influence is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in integrated marketing and PR for authors, business leaders, coaches, speakers, and thought leaders.

In 2025, the company launched Weaving Influence Press, a marketing-first hybrid publishing arm built on more than a decade of publishing expertise and over 250 successful book launches. Since 2012, Weaving Influence has helped authors build their brands, attract new business, and grow their readership.

Founder and CEO Becky Robinson also hosts The Book Marketing Action Podcast and authored the award-winning Reach: Create the Biggest Possible Audience for Your Message, Book, or Cause.

Media Contact

Laura Finch, Weaving Influence, 1 7348543486, [email protected], weavinginfluencepress.com

SOURCE Weaving Influence