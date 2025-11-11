Weaving Influence Bridges the Publishing Gap with New Marketing-Driven Hybrid Press

Weaving Influence announces the launch of Weaving Influence Press, a marketing-first hybrid publishing imprint that combines expert book production with the strategic marketing support authors need to reach wider audiences.
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Most authors are surprised to learn how little marketing support traditional publishers provide—and how much is expected of authors themselves. Many publishers won't even consider a proposal unless an author already has a sizable following, leaving authors to do most of the heavy lifting in marketing their own books.
Recognizing this gap, Weaving Influence is bridging the divide. After supporting authors in self-publishing for more than a decade, the company is expanding its service to include a hybrid publishing press—pairing expert publishing with the marketing support authors need to achieve real reach, impact, and results.
According to IngramSpark, the most common book marketing mistakes among self-published authors include rushing the launch and overlooking key marketing tools. These are exactly the areas where Weaving Influence excels—combining strategic marketing, professional production, and personalized author support.
"Too many authors feel alone in the publishing process," said Becky Robinson, founder and CEO of Weaving Influence. "Our team brings together deep publishing and marketing expertise to position your message for maximum impact."
With more than 15 years of experience in book marketing and production, Weaving Influence Press helps authors publish strategically and confidently. Focused on nonfiction, the imprint will specialize in business, leadership, self-help, HR, and select memoirs with strong messages. Authors retain full copyright and benefit from faster timelines than traditional publishing allows, as well as generous royalty shares.
"Every author—whether they publish with a major house or independently—has to hustle and market their own book," Robinson added. "At Weaving Influence, we offer something unique: a true partnership for authors who are ready to jump in."
Weaving Influence Press Advantages Include:
- Expert positioning with metadata and Amazon optimization
- Title surveys and category-specific cover design
- Marketing timelines, resources, and graphics for author-led promotion
- Exclusive marketing packages for Weaving Influence Press authors
- Partnerships with Porchlight Books (distribution) and Twin Flames Studio (audiobooks)
- Optional access to an exclusive launch team—hundreds of engaged readers ready to read and review
Visit weavinginfluencepress.com for more information or to submit a manuscript proposal.
Contact:
Laura Finch, Weaving Influence
[email protected]
About Weaving Influence:
Weaving Influence is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in integrated marketing and PR for authors, business leaders, coaches, speakers, and thought leaders.
In 2025, the company launched Weaving Influence Press, a marketing-first hybrid publishing arm built on more than a decade of publishing expertise and over 250 successful book launches. Since 2012, Weaving Influence has helped authors build their brands, attract new business, and grow their readership.
Founder and CEO Becky Robinson also hosts The Book Marketing Action Podcast and authored the award-winning Reach: Create the Biggest Possible Audience for Your Message, Book, or Cause.
Media Contact
Laura Finch, Weaving Influence, 1 7348543486, [email protected], weavinginfluencepress.com
SOURCE Weaving Influence
Share this article