AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Roof It Pros releases a new Web site called https://roof-repairs.us. This service is designed to lower Web-based referral costs for roofing companies while making it easier for consumers to find qualified roofing professionals.

Each week, A.I. tools search and aggregate publicly available data to create useful business profiles with up-to-date information about roofing companies including reviews, rankings, and service areas. Consumers can then request bids from specific roofing contractors.