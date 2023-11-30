Web3 ID Coalition Webinar Highlights the Urgent Need for Digital Identity Ownership

"Living in today's digital era means that all Americans are dramatically more susceptible to identity theft or fraud. Chris Smith's eye-opening story highlights the urgent need to create a future of personal data ownership." – Sena Loyd, President, Web3 ID Coalition Post this

"Living in today's digital era means that all Americans are dramatically more susceptible to identity theft or fraud," said Sena Loyd, Executive Director of Web3 ID Coalition. "Chris Smith's eye-opening story highlights the urgent need to create a future of personal data ownership. Our webinar will explore the convergence of technology, business, and policy to help safeguard against an impending crisis of personal digital identity theft, even as enterprise cybersecurity threats reach all-time highs."

To sign up, please visit the Web3 ID Coalition webinar registration page at https://web3idcoalition.org/a-global-pandemic-of-identity-theft/.

About the Web3 ID Coalition

The Web3 ID Coalition unites technology, industry, and government leaders in the pursuit of digital identity ownership, for all. We advocate for public policy that shifts control of digital identity away from large corporations to where it rightfully belongs: with individuals. Our advocacy, programming and research paves the way for secure, portable and trusted digital identities using a decentralized, distributed, and blockchain-based Internet, empowering individuals and businesses in the transition from Web2 to Web3 and beyond. Together, we can make it happen. We are a 501c(6) nonprofit organization. Visit us at https://www.Web3IDCoalition.org.

Media Contact

Michelle Smyth, Spring Marketing Group, 7739722285, [email protected], https://springmarketinggroup.com/

SOURCE Web3 ID Coalition