Web3 ID Coalition Webinar Highlights the Urgent Need for Digital Identity Ownership

"A Global Pandemic of Identity Theft: Aligning Technology, Business & Policy To Fuel a Future of Personal Data Ownership" showcases the perils of stolen personal data and solution concepts leveraging Web3 technology
WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Web3 ID Coalition today announced its upcoming webinar titled, "A Global Pandemic of Identity Theft: Aligning Technology, Business & Policy To Fuel a Future of Personal Data Ownership" on Thursday, December 7 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webinar will aim to address how Web3 self-sovereign identity is the critical path for securing personal data ownership as the most viable protective measure against identity theft.
The 60-minute "Ask Me Anything"-style session will feature an interview conducted by Phillip Shoemaker, decentralized digital identity expert and CEO & Executive Director of Identity.com, with technology entrepreneur Chris Smith, CEO & Founder of DFend and author of the newly-released book Privacy Pandemic. They will discuss Chris's experience of identity hijacking and his subsequent career shift aimed at raising awareness about identity risks and advocating for enhanced protection measures.
"Living in today's digital era means that all Americans are dramatically more susceptible to identity theft or fraud," said Sena Loyd, Executive Director of Web3 ID Coalition. "Chris Smith's eye-opening story highlights the urgent need to create a future of personal data ownership. Our webinar will explore the convergence of technology, business, and policy to help safeguard against an impending crisis of personal digital identity theft, even as enterprise cybersecurity threats reach all-time highs."
To sign up, please visit the Web3 ID Coalition webinar registration page at https://web3idcoalition.org/a-global-pandemic-of-identity-theft/.
About the Web3 ID Coalition
The Web3 ID Coalition unites technology, industry, and government leaders in the pursuit of digital identity ownership, for all. We advocate for public policy that shifts control of digital identity away from large corporations to where it rightfully belongs: with individuals. Our advocacy, programming and research paves the way for secure, portable and trusted digital identities using a decentralized, distributed, and blockchain-based Internet, empowering individuals and businesses in the transition from Web2 to Web3 and beyond. Together, we can make it happen. We are a 501c(6) nonprofit organization. Visit us at https://www.Web3IDCoalition.org.
Media Contact
Michelle Smyth, Spring Marketing Group, 7739722285, [email protected], https://springmarketinggroup.com/
SOURCE Web3 ID Coalition
Share this article