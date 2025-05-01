Web3 Milestone Continues (8): AtlantisChain Surpasses 18 More Public Blockchains in Days -- Including BNB Smart Chain!

Atlantis: Real-World Solutions Powering the Web3 Revolution Post this

AtlantisChain (Layer 0) Block Height: 49,100,000+ Explorer: https://ATCscan.io Launch Date: Late March 2025 BNB Smart Chain (Layer 1) Block Height: 48,770,000+ Explorer: https://bscscan.com Launch Date: September 2020 TON (Layer 1) Block Height: 47,263,248 Explorer: https://tonscan.org/blocks Launch Date: May 2020 DeFi Kingdom L1 (Avalanche Subnet Layer 1) Block Height: 46,821,922 Explorer: https://subnets.avax.network/ defi -kingdoms Launch Date: March 2022 Milkomeda ( ETH Layer 2) Block Height: 41,323,936 Explorer: https://explorer-mainnet- cardano -evm.c1.milkomeda.com/ Launch Date: January 2022 Flare Network (Layer 1) Block Height: 40,777,308 Explorer: https://flarescan.com Launch Date: July 2022 WanChain (Layer 1) Block Height: 38,259,305 Explorer: https://wanscan.org/ Launch Date: January 2018 Elastos ESC (Elastos Layer 2) Block Height: 30,419,314 Explorer: https://esc.elastos.io/ Launch Date: August 2019 KardiaChain (Layer 1) Block Height: 26,481,101 Explorer: https://explorer.kardiachain.io/ Launch Date: December 2020 Qubic Network (Layer 1) Block Height: 24,651,201 Explorer: https://explorer.qubic.org/network Launch Date: April 2022 smartBCH (BCH Layer 2) Block Height: 19,907,687 Explorer: https://smartscout.cash/ Launch Date: July 2021 Boba ( ETH Layer 2) Block Height: 17,425,725 Explorer: https://bobascan.com/ Launch Date: October 2021 CANTO (Layer 1) Block Height: 14,791,054 Explorer: https://canto.dex.guru/ Launch Date: July 2022 Shiden Network (Kusama Layer 2) Block Height: 10,018,149 Explorer: https://shiden.blockscout.com/ Launch Date: August 2021 BRISE (Layer 1) Block Height: 6,734,632 Explorer: https://brisescan.com/ Launch Date: February 2022 NXT Chain (Layer 1) Block Height: 5,605,575 Explorer: https://nxtportal.org/monitor/ Launch Date: November 2013 Ardor Blockchain (Layer 1) Block Height: 3,919,826 Explorer: https://ardor.tools/ Launch Date: January 2018 Tomb Chain (Fantom Layer 2) Block Height: 3,506,914 Explorer: https://tombscout.com/ Launch Date: June 2022 Elastos (Layer 1) Block Height: 1,939,575 Explorer: https://ela.elastos.io/ Launch Date: December 2017

Undoubtedly, the rise of Layer 0 dominance is unstoppable — and AtlantisChain is leading the charge.

In just a few days of Atlantis Time, AtlantisChain has already surpassed 119 public blockchains — including Layer 1 giants like BTC, ETH, BSC, and PI, and Layer 2 players like Base and Unichain — all launched since 2009.

Another batch — the 8th — conquered. Even more victories await.

Think about it: What took others years to build, AtlantisChain accomplished in days.

This isn't just speed — it's a revolution in blockchain architecture.

💥 Atlantis Highlights:

1⃣ Atlantis Time (AT) – The first sovereign time system parallel to Earth time

2⃣ Revolutionary Algorithm: Proof of Light (PoL) – A next-gen consensus model

3⃣ Revolutionary Block Time – 0.031 seconds

6⃣ Purchase ₳tlantis Coin® prior to listing on ~20 exchanges in Q2 2025:

👉 Join the AtlantisChain revolution. Time waits for no one!

💥 About AtlantisChain

As a US-designed, US-developed, US-delivered, and US-based revolutionary high-tech project, AtlantisChain proudly stands as a testament to American innovation and leadership in the high-tech space. This groundbreaking blockchain network is engineered to deliver practical solutions for global commerce and public services, embodying the spirit of "America First."

By utilizing cutting-edge technology and its revolutionary Proof of Light algorithm, AtlantisChain maximizes scalability and speed while effectively minimizing costs. It empowers businesses, governments, and individuals to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Atlantis Coin® (ATC), the native token of AtlantisChain, serves as the backbone for all transactions within the ecosystem, enabling seamless operations across a wide range of decentralized applications (DApps). Its market value grows with the expanding base of users, investors, and holders, as well as the increasing variety of use cases.

With millions of existing holders, Atlantis Coin® is projected to attract at least 100,000,000 new users by the end of 2025, driven by the upcoming public launch of AtlantisChain's dedicated Atlantis Wallet in the next few days.

