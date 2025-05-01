Web3 Milestone Continues (8): AtlantisChain Surpasses 18 More Public Blockchains in Days -- Including BNB Smart Chain!

As a US-designed, US-developed, US-delivered, and US-based revolutionary high-tech project, AtlantisChain proudly stands as a testament to American innovation and leadership in the high-tech space. Its MIT-Rooted U.S. Team Redefines Global Blockchain Scalability with 2.1 Million TPS and Near-Zero Transaction Fees.
HONOLULU, Hawaii, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since the launch of Atlantis Time in mid-April 2025, the super-ultra-fast AtlantisChain (Layer 0) has now surpassed its 8th batch of VERY OLD public blockchains — outpacing 18 networks launched between 2013 and 2022, including the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) operated by Binance Exchange since 2020.
Snapshot of Block Heights for 19 Public Blockchains — Ranked Highest → Lowest (as of 14:00 UTC, April 29, 2025)
- AtlantisChain (Layer 0)
- Block Height: 49,100,000+
- Explorer: https://ATCscan.io
- Launch Date: Late March 2025
- BNB Smart Chain (Layer 1)
- Block Height: 48,770,000+
- Explorer: https://bscscan.com
- Launch Date: September 2020
- TON (Layer 1)
- Block Height: 47,263,248
- Explorer: https://tonscan.org/blocks
- Launch Date: May 2020
- DeFi Kingdom L1 (Avalanche Subnet Layer 1)
- Block Height: 46,821,922
- Explorer: https://subnets.avax.network/defi-kingdoms
- Launch Date: March 2022
- Milkomeda (ETH Layer 2)
- Block Height: 41,323,936
- Explorer: https://explorer-mainnet-cardano-evm.c1.milkomeda.com/
- Launch Date: January 2022
- Flare Network (Layer 1)
- Block Height: 40,777,308
- Explorer: https://flarescan.com
- Launch Date: July 2022
- WanChain (Layer 1)
- Block Height: 38,259,305
- Explorer: https://wanscan.org/
- Launch Date: January 2018
- Elastos ESC (Elastos Layer 2)
- Block Height: 30,419,314
- Explorer: https://esc.elastos.io/
- Launch Date: August 2019
- KardiaChain (Layer 1)
- Block Height: 26,481,101
- Explorer: https://explorer.kardiachain.io/
- Launch Date: December 2020
- Qubic Network (Layer 1)
- Block Height: 24,651,201
- Explorer: https://explorer.qubic.org/network
- Launch Date: April 2022
- smartBCH (BCH Layer 2)
- Block Height: 19,907,687
- Explorer: https://smartscout.cash/
- Launch Date: July 2021
- Boba (ETH Layer 2)
- Block Height: 17,425,725
- Explorer: https://bobascan.com/
- Launch Date: October 2021
- CANTO (Layer 1)
- Block Height: 14,791,054
- Explorer: https://canto.dex.guru/
- Launch Date: July 2022
- Shiden Network (Kusama Layer 2)
- Block Height: 10,018,149
- Explorer: https://shiden.blockscout.com/
- Launch Date: August 2021
- BRISE (Layer 1)
- Block Height: 6,734,632
- Explorer: https://brisescan.com/
- Launch Date: February 2022
- NXT Chain (Layer 1)
- Block Height: 5,605,575
- Explorer: https://nxtportal.org/monitor/
- Launch Date: November 2013
- Ardor Blockchain (Layer 1)
- Block Height: 3,919,826
- Explorer: https://ardor.tools/
- Launch Date: January 2018
- Tomb Chain (Fantom Layer 2)
- Block Height: 3,506,914
- Explorer: https://tombscout.com/
- Launch Date: June 2022
- Elastos (Layer 1)
- Block Height: 1,939,575
- Explorer: https://ela.elastos.io/
- Launch Date: December 2017
Undoubtedly, the rise of Layer 0 dominance is unstoppable — and AtlantisChain is leading the charge.
In just a few days of Atlantis Time, AtlantisChain has already surpassed 119 public blockchains — including Layer 1 giants like BTC, ETH, BSC, and PI, and Layer 2 players like Base and Unichain — all launched since 2009.
Another batch — the 8th — conquered. Even more victories await.
Think about it: What took others years to build, AtlantisChain accomplished in days.
This isn't just speed — it's a revolution in blockchain architecture.
💥 Atlantis Highlights:
1⃣ Atlantis Time (AT) – The first sovereign time system parallel to Earth time
🔗 Available on Amazon Bookstore: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F54KZ7PQ
2⃣ Revolutionary Algorithm: Proof of Light (PoL) – A next-gen consensus model
3⃣ Revolutionary Block Time – 0.031 seconds
4⃣ Official Explorer: https://ATCscan.io
5⃣ Official Wallet: https://AtlantisWallet.org
6⃣ Purchase ₳tlantis Coin® prior to listing on ~20 exchanges in Q2 2025:
🔗 https://x.com/Atlantis_Ex/status/1916652612163887328
👉 Join the AtlantisChain revolution. Time waits for no one!
💥 About AtlantisChain
By utilizing cutting-edge technology and its revolutionary Proof of Light algorithm, AtlantisChain maximizes scalability and speed while effectively minimizing costs. It empowers businesses, governments, and individuals to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital economy.
Atlantis Coin® (ATC), the native token of AtlantisChain, serves as the backbone for all transactions within the ecosystem, enabling seamless operations across a wide range of decentralized applications (DApps). Its market value grows with the expanding base of users, investors, and holders, as well as the increasing variety of use cases.
With millions of existing holders, Atlantis Coin® is projected to attract at least 100,000,000 new users by the end of 2025, driven by the upcoming public launch of AtlantisChain's dedicated Atlantis Wallet in the next few days.
Website: https://atlantischain.org
Twitter: https://x.com/AtlantisChain
Telegram:https://t.me/Atlantis_Web3
