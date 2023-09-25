Web3 Recruitment Leader Up Top Launches Crypto Career Bootcamp Placement Labs

Despite the down market, there is still an excess of highly skilled, motivated, and qualified talent coming out of Traditional Finance, FAANG companies, and fintech startups that are aggressively searching for their first role in crypto. Tweet this

Placement Labs will provide students a framework to understand the overall web3 landscape and break down the nuanced differences between the various segments of the market. Over the course of 3 weeks, Dan and Faris will provide insights into what each sector indexes towards for hiring criteria and share examples of how they have helped people from various backgrounds, industries, and skillsets make the transition to land their first job in the space.

Dan and Faris will also utilize their networks to bring in Founders, Builders, Investors, and Community Members to participate in teaching the class, and give students the opportunity to engage in conversation with legitimate professionals actively working in the fields they are interested in.

"Through our work with seed stage crypto companies that are raising their first round, we have developed strong pattern recognition on what types of talent are most in-demand to set those projects up for success. I'm 100% convinced a lot of that talent will be non-crypto native professionals, as crypto is poised to reach mainstream consumer audiences." Oweis says.

Graduates of Placement Labs will leave with a clear understanding of where they fit within the greater crypto landscape, action items on how to pivot their profiles to match their ideal roles, and a jumpstart in building out their network of people that can help them achieve their goals.

For more information on Placement Labs' first cohort visit the website.

About Placement Labs:

Placement Labs is a crypto career bootcamp, built to teach Web2 talent how to pivot and align their profiles for Web3. The course is spun out of Up Top Search, the market leaders in recruiting for crypto. Graduates will leave with a detailed understanding of the space, action items on how to pursue their ideal roles, and a jumpstart in building out their network.

About Up Top:

Up Top is a talent collective bringing transparency, community & open access to hiring opportunities in Web3 / DeFi. Our "sports agent" model aligns us closely to the top talent in the space, and we also host weekly AMA workshops to provide resources to educate the greater web3 job seeker community on the latest hiring trends.

About Crypto Coach:

Crypto Coach is a seasoned team of fundraising and go-to-market experts focused on helping seed stage crypto solutions secure investors and customers. We've worked with some of the most innovative companies in the blockchain space, and helped them establish their footprint.

