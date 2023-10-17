Webber LLC Becomes New Tenant at Downtown Jacksonville's Davis Center

The Davis Center is one of the rare downtown office locations that offers both ample parking and easy access to Interstate 95 and Interstate 10, which made it a perfect fit for the company. Tweet this

The two-story, Class A office building has 1,400 to 30,000-square-feet available with amenities including a two-bedroom, two-bathroom second floor executive suite, 85 free on-site covered and uncovered parking spaces, privacy fence and security gate and building access.

DeVore Capital CEO Scott DeVore is brokering the lease and sale of the building, priced at $3.75 million, on behalf of building owner Katy Moon.

"The Davis Center is one of the rare downtown office locations that offers both ample parking and easy access to Interstate 95 and Interstate 10, which made it a perfect fit for the company," DeVore said. "It's a well-constructed building, with tilt-up concrete walls and is being offered for sale at a price significantly less than its replacement costs. Also, since Mrs. Moon operates a commercial custodial company, it's been exceptionally maintained for many years."

Moon has been a staple in Jacksonville business community for over 30-years as Founder and President of Trusted Hand Service, Inc., a government contractor providing commissary and custodial operations, and as founder of The Right 2 Work Corporation, a non-profit agency providing employment for disabled workers. She built and opened the Davis Center in 2005.

Previously, The Davis Center served as the Florida office for U.S. House Representative Al Lawson.

About DeVore Capital

DeVore Capital Contracting Consulting Inc. (DeVore Capital) was founded in 2013 as a management consultancy in Los Angeles and relocated its headquarters to Jacksonville, Florida in 2016. As a state of Florida Certified General & Roofing Contractor, Real Estate & Business Brokerage, and California Class B Building Contractor, the firm specializes in providing niche general and roofing contracting, construction management, real estate brokering, development, and business consulting services. Company CEO and founder, Scott DeVore, began his career in 2001 working for large construction and engineering companies (Bechtel, Jacobs), a government defense contractor (Sierra Nevada Corp), and a Fortune 500 healthcare company (DaVita) before launching DeVore Capital. For more information, call 904-746-0050 or visit http://www.devorecapital.com.

Media Contact

Ron Whittington, Whittington PR, 9045630402, [email protected], www.devorecapital.com

SOURCE DeVore Capital