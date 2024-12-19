Webbula Announces Tim Fitzgerald as New Chief Operating Officer

"We are delighted to welcome Tim to the Webbula team," said Vince Cersosimo, CEO of Webbula. "Tim's leadership experience and strategic vision make him the ideal fit to drive Webbula's growth and innovation." Post this

"I'm thrilled to join Webbula at such an exciting time for the organization," said Tim Fitzgerald. "Webbula's commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional value to its clients aligns perfectly with my passion for driving sustainable growth and operational excellence. I look forward to working with the talented team to build on Webbula's position as the authority in email hygiene and data solutions."

"We are delighted to welcome Tim to the Webbula team," said Vince Cersosimo, CEO of Webbula. "Tim's leadership experience and strategic vision make him the ideal fit to drive Webbula's growth and innovation."

As COO, Fitzgerald will focus on optimizing operations, advancing Webbula's product offerings, and driving strategies that align with the company's long-term goals to deliver unmatched value for clients, employees, and partners alike.

About Webbula

Webbula is the industry leader in email hygiene, proprietary threat detection, and data appending solutions. Trusted by marketers, agencies, and platforms worldwide, Webbula empowers businesses to improve deliverability, enhance data quality, and drive measurable results.

For more information, visit http://www.webbula.com.

