Webbula verified to have the most accurate data for the most segments compared to the largest Providers by Truthset

"We are thrilled to rank so high among the largest data providers," said Vince Cersosimo, CEO of Webbula. "We continue to ensure ethical data collection with the utmost accuracy, it's ingrained in all we do as a company."

"We understand that the quality of data input in any marketing campaign is reflected in the Return on Ad Spend (RoAS). Our success as a company is built on the success of our clients and the quality of the data we provide," said Douglas Egeth, COO of Webbula.

In Q3 2023, Webbula ranked number one for the following attributes against Truthset's largest data suppliers:

Car Ownership

Employment

Geography: DMA

Geography: Division

Geography: Region

Geography: State

Household Income

Home: Home Renter

Language Spoken

Luxury vs. Standard Car

Pets: Cat Owner

Pets: Dog Owner

Race/Ethnicity: African American

Race/Ethnicity: White

Small Business Owner

"Webbula and Truthset have been working together for 10 consecutive quarters and it is clear from our partnership that Webbula keenly understands the importance of accurate data. Their performance in Truthset's quarterly analysis speaks for itself." - Truthset

You can find Webbula's audience segments within all of Webbula's best-in-class data management platforms and advertising data solutions partners' marketplaces, such as Oracle and TruAudience.

