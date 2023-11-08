Webbula verified to have the most accurate data for the most segments compared to the largest Providers by Truthset

For another consecutive quarter, Webbula, The Data Solutions Experts, has consistently ranked number one for accuracy across multiple data segments. Since switching to a tiered cohort system, Webbula has been placed in the section with the largest data providers and in Q3 of 2023, Webbula has performed at the top for data accuracy with 15 best in cohort segments.
WEXFORD, Pa., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For another consecutive quarter, Webbula, The Data Solutions Experts, has consistently ranked number one for accuracy across multiple data segments. Since switching to a tiered cohort system, Webbula has been placed in the section with the largest data providers and in Q3 of 2023, Webbula has performed at the top for data accuracy with 15 best in cohort segments.
Truthset produces Truthscores™, 0 -1 probability scores that capture how likely it is for a given consumer to have a certain attribute (demographic or otherwise). Truthset aggregates these record-by-record scores to get an understanding of a dataset's overall accuracy. The accuracy of that audience data is key to the performance and success of display, remarketing, mobile, and actionable TV campaigns.
"We are thrilled to rank so high among the largest data providers," said Vince Cersosimo, CEO of Webbula. "We continue to ensure ethical data collection with the utmost accuracy, it's ingrained in all we do as a company."
"We understand that the quality of data input in any marketing campaign is reflected in the Return on Ad Spend (RoAS). Our success as a company is built on the success of our clients and the quality of the data we provide," said Douglas Egeth, COO of Webbula.
In Q3 2023, Webbula ranked number one for the following attributes against Truthset's largest data suppliers:
Car Ownership
Employment
Geography: DMA
Geography: Division
Geography: Region
Geography: State
Household Income
Home: Home Renter
Language Spoken
Luxury vs. Standard Car
Pets: Cat Owner
Pets: Dog Owner
Race/Ethnicity: African American
Race/Ethnicity: White
Small Business Owner
"Webbula and Truthset have been working together for 10 consecutive quarters and it is clear from our partnership that Webbula keenly understands the importance of accurate data. Their performance in Truthset's quarterly analysis speaks for itself." - Truthset
You can find Webbula's audience segments within all of Webbula's best-in-class data management platforms and advertising data solutions partners' marketplaces, such as Oracle and TruAudience.
