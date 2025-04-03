Weber Logistics Appoints Logistics Industry Veteran, David Sosnowski, Chief Commercial Officer

"Brands look to their 3PL partners for operational excellence. That's what sets Weber apart – the consistency and precision that you see across every facility." Post this

In his previous position, Sosnowski served as Senior Vice President of Sales at STG Logistics, where he played a key role in developing "port to door services" throughout the U.S. and building strategic partnerships with NVOCCs and freight forwarders. His tenure there also included serving as Chief Marketing Officer, during which time he led initiatives that significantly shaped the future for STG's brand while expanding market share and enhancing commercial impact.

Commenting on his role at Weber, Sosnowski said, "First and foremost, brands look to their 3PL partners for operational excellence. That's what sets Weber apart – the consistency and precision that you see across every facility. The processes are uniform, and the quality is extremely high—every single time. That's rare to find in the 3PL industry with a company that has multiple locations."

According to Weber CEO, Bob Lilja, "David's deep industry knowledge, combined with his passion for team building and customer-centric growth, aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. He understands every layer of the logistics industry, and we're thrilled to have his leadership to guide our commercial operations."

A long-time Southern California resident, David relocated from the East Coast 27 years ago. He lives with his wife of 33 years and their two sons, ages 14 and 12.

Celebrating over 100 years of supply chain excellence, Weber is one of the top premium-service 3PL companies on the West Coast, with 14 high-volume, omni-channel distribution centers, a large drayage operation serving the California ports, and a fleet of dry and temperature-controlled trucks providing LTL and full truckload deliveries throughout the Western Region. Weber combines its assets to provide a fully integrated, port-to-consumer distribution solution for companies that import goods to the U.S. via the West Coast. Learn more at www.weberlogistics.com.

