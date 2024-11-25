Weber Logistics Celebrates 100 Years of Integrity and Excellence

"Very few logistics companies get to celebrate a 100-year legacy," says Weber Logistics CEO, Bob Lilja. "Our continued success is a testament to the contributions of decades of talented team members and the leadership of former owner Nick Weber, who guided Weber for over half of its 100 years." Post this

Today, Weber is one of the most well-regarded premium service 3PL companies on the West Coast, with 15 high-volume, omni-channel distribution centers, a large drayage operation serving the California ports, and a fleet of dry and temperature-controlled trucks providing LTL and full truckload retail and grocery deliveries throughout the Western Region. Weber combines its assets to provide a fully integrated, port-to-consumer distribution solution for companies that import goods to the U.S. via the West Coast.

COMPANY HISTORY

The company was first formed in 1924, when five people invested $100 each to create the Jennings-Nibley Warehouse Company. At the time, Fred Weber, who ran the Weber Showcase & Fixture Company, rented some real estate to Jennings-Nibley. Later, when the Great Depression hit in 1929 and Jennings-Nibley couldn't afford to pay the rent, Fred's son Carl traded this rent debt for ownership of the company. That began 90 years of Weber family stewardship.

The company's high-growth era started in 1965 when Carl's son, Nick Weber, purchased Jennings-Nibley and its assets from other members of the family. He inherited only three box trucks, one tractor with a 20-foot trailer, and rented an 80,000-square-foot warehouse. Today, Weber Logistics operates a regional fleet providing services from Washington to Arizona, and all points in between.

While most of Weber's growth has been organic, the company acquired Star Distribution in 2004 to enhance its chemical distribution capabilities; Tab Warehouse and Distribution Company in 2006 to expand an already strong candy distribution capability; and, in 2022, the acquisition of Pacific Coast Warehouse, which resulted in positioning Weber as the premier chemical logistics distribution provider in the West.

In 2020, ownership of the company transitioned from the Weber family to Stellex Capital Management (Stellex), a middle-market private investment firm with significant transportation and logistics experience.

According to Lilja, Stellex and Weber's management team share a deep respect for the culture and the values of "integrity and excellence" that sustained Weber through its first 100 years, along with a strong appetite for aggressive growth.

"We're building from a foundation of strength and are excited to be writing Weber's next chapter," he says.

ABOUT WEBER LOGISTICS

Weber Logistics helps brands get goods to market faster by combining drayage fleet assets, strategically-located warehousing, and final-mile trucking services into an integrated solution for omni-channel distribution – from port and plant to consumer. Founded in 1924, Weber has become a leading provider of flexible, agile distribution solutions from throughout the West Coast to points across North America. Learn more at www.weberlogistics.com.

ABOUT STELLEX CAPITAL

Stellex Capital Management is a private equity firm with more than $2.6 billion in committed capital under management that invests in middle-market companies in North America and Europe. Stellex seeks to invest in opportunities where it can deploy capital to provide stability, catalyze operational improvement and foster growth. Stellex is a value-add partner with the ability to provide flexible capital solutions and operational expertise. Portfolio companies benefit from Stellex's industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executives, strategic insight and access to capital. Sectors of particular focus include aerospace & defense, automotive, building products, business services, capital equipment, consumer, distribution & logistics, food, general manufacturing, government services, industrial services, and transportation. Additional information may be found at www.stellexcapital.com.

