Weber Logistics Expands, Launching 3PL Operations in Atlanta, Seattle and New Jersey

"For decades, our clients have relied on Weber for dependable port-to-shelf logistics across the West Coast. Today, they're asking for that same level of service in the East and South—and we're answering the call." Post this

"For decades, our clients have relied on Weber for dependable port-to-shelf logistics across the West Coast," said Maurice Joseph, President & Chief Operating Officer of Weber Logistics. "Today, they're asking for that same level of service in the East and South—and we're answering the call."

Weber's entry into these new markets reflects a growing trend among its clients: they want a single, trusted logistics partner who understands their business and can scale with their growth. This move strengthens Weber's ability to support national supply chains while maintaining the high-touch, customer-first approach that sets it apart.

The new markets will focus on 3PL product distribution and transportation services, including temperature-controlled and hazmat distribution.

This milestone marks more than just geographic growth—it underscores Weber's identity as a customer-driven logistics partner. "We didn't expand because we had to—we expanded because our customers wanted us there," said Joseph.

With over a century of logistics excellence and a proven track record across a variety of industries like CPG, retail, food, confectionery, and chemical, Weber is well-positioned to bring its integrated logistics services to these new regions while continuing to lead in its home markets.

About Weber Logistics

Celebrating 101 years of supply chain excellence, Weber is one of the top premium-service 3PL companies on the West Coast and beyond, with 13 high-volume, omni-channel distribution centers, a large drayage operation, and a fleet of dry and temperature-controlled trucks providing LTL and full truckload deliveries. Weber combines its assets to provide a fully integrated, port-to-consumer distribution solution for companies that import goods to the U.S. Learn more at www.weberlogistics.com.

.Media Contact

Claudia Tuttle, Weber Logistics, 1 562-677-2237, [email protected], Weber Logistics

SOURCE Weber Logistics