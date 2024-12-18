Weber Opens New Dedicated Distribution Center for Leading Ramen Noodles Brand

Third-party logistics (3PL) provider, Weber Logistics, today announced that, starting January, 2025, it will operate a new 137,000-square-foot distribution center (DC) in Irvine, CA for one of its key clients, a leading ramen noodles brand.
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Third-party logistics (3PL) provider, Weber Logistics, today announced that, starting January, 2025, it will operate a new 137,000-square-foot distribution center (DC) in Irvine, CA for one of its key clients, a leading ramen noodles brand. The new Irvine facility, which Weber is leasing exclusively to service this client, is one of four distribution operations Weber runs for the food brand in California.
Finished goods will be shuttled from the brand's regional manufacturing center to the new DC, where Weber's team will manage inventory and process retail orders shipping to points throughout North America.
Weber has been this company's trusted logistics partner since June 2019, providing fully integrated drayage, transportation, warehouse distribution, and US-Mexico-cross-border logistics services. This new dedicated facility delivers on Weber's ongoing commitment to investing in a fully scalable and seamless distribution solution that facilitates the food brand's rapid growth.
"In a market where households value fast, convenient and affordable meals, the ramen noodles category has seen tremendous growth," says Weber CEO, Bob Lilja. "We're proud to be a long-time logistics partner for one of the category's top brands, providing a scalable distribution solution to help fuel their growth."
Like many of Weber's 15 other distribution centers across California, the new facility is certified food-grade. Weber has a strategic focus on the food and beverage sector and distributes both dry food goods and perishable products, like candy, that require temperature-controlled storage and final delivery.
Weber Logistics was founded in 1924 and this year marks the company's 100th anniversary. Today, Weber is one of the top premium-service 3PL companies on the West Coast, with 16 high-volume, omni-channel distribution centers, a large drayage operation serving the California ports, and a fleet of dry and temperature-controlled trucks providing LTL and full truckload deliveries throughout the Western Region. Weber combines its assets to provide a fully integrated, port-to-consumer distribution solution for companies that import goods to the U.S. via the West Coast.
Media Contact
Claudia Tuttle, Weber Logistics, 1 7142872948, [email protected], weberlogistics.com
SOURCE Weber Logistics
Share this article