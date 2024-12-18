Weber Opens New Dedicated Distribution Center for Leading Ramen Noodles Brand

"In a market where families value fast and affordable meals, the ramen noodles category has seen immense growth," says Weber CEO, Bob Lilja. "We're proud to be a long-time logistics partner for one of the category's top brands, providing a scalable distribution solution to help fuel their growth." Post this

Weber has been this company's trusted logistics partner since June 2019, providing fully integrated drayage, transportation, warehouse distribution, and US-Mexico-cross-border logistics services. This new dedicated facility delivers on Weber's ongoing commitment to investing in a fully scalable and seamless distribution solution that facilitates the food brand's rapid growth.

"In a market where households value fast, convenient and affordable meals, the ramen noodles category has seen tremendous growth," says Weber CEO, Bob Lilja. "We're proud to be a long-time logistics partner for one of the category's top brands, providing a scalable distribution solution to help fuel their growth."

Like many of Weber's 15 other distribution centers across California, the new facility is certified food-grade. Weber has a strategic focus on the food and beverage sector and distributes both dry food goods and perishable products, like candy, that require temperature-controlled storage and final delivery.

Weber Logistics was founded in 1924 and this year marks the company's 100th anniversary. Today, Weber is one of the top premium-service 3PL companies on the West Coast, with 16 high-volume, omni-channel distribution centers, a large drayage operation serving the California ports, and a fleet of dry and temperature-controlled trucks providing LTL and full truckload deliveries throughout the Western Region. Weber combines its assets to provide a fully integrated, port-to-consumer distribution solution for companies that import goods to the U.S. via the West Coast.

Media Contact

Claudia Tuttle, Weber Logistics, 1 7142872948, [email protected], weberlogistics.com

SOURCE Weber Logistics