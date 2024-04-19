Webflow announces acquisition of Intellimize - expanding beyond visual development to become an integrated Website Experience Platform

Intellimize is a website personalization and conversion rate optimization platform that leverages AI to help marketing teams personalize websites.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Today, Webflow announced the acquisition of Intellimize, a website personalization and conversion rate optimization platform that leverages AI to help marketing teams personalize websites for each unique visitor across the buyer journey.

This is a major step in Webflow's vision to become the world's first Website Experience Platform (WXP). Webflow aims to make it seamless for marketers and designers to create on-brand, professional websites that deliver personalized, engaging experiences, driving measurable business results. Webflow's WXP will combine visual site building, a powerful content management system, hosting, personalization, optimization, and more. Webflow's visual-first approach to building, managing, and optimizing mission-critical websites allows marketing teams to innovate quickly — all without having to rely on a team of engineers or IT specialists.

"Over the past decade we have disrupted how websites are built by giving development superpowers to designers and marketing teams at companies like Orangetheory Fitness, IDEO, Dropbox, and many more" explained Vlad Magdalin Co-Founder and CEO of Webflow. "But the same pain that's felt when trying to build powerful websites is felt when trying to personalize and optimize visitor experiences. With the acquisition of Intellimize, we're taking a huge leap in expanding the superpowers we give to web teams — and offering a much better alternative to clunky, complex, and expensive digital experience platforms."

With 85% of consumers doing their own online research before making a purchase, the website has undisputedly become a brand's most important marketing asset. And while CMOs are turning to technology to reach customers, shape demand, and increase conversion – 60% of marketing leaders feel their current web stack is missing the mark. This is even more important as marketing teams are increasingly held accountable for revenue through tumultuous economic times.

"For the past eight years, we've helped demand generation, growth, and conversion rate optimization marketing teams personalize experiences to deliver more leads, more customers, and more revenue," said Guy Yalif, Co-Founder and CEO of Intellimize. "Together with Webflow, we will make it easy to create on-brand professional websites (which brand marketers want) that simultaneously deliver measurable business results (which demand gen marketers want). No one else in the market has been able to deliver both because no one else makes it simple to create variations in the same marketer-friendly UI as the website itself. We're thrilled to bring these innovations to Webflow's several hundred thousand strong community and beyond."

Founded in 2016, Intellimize has been building proprietary, predictive AI that makes it easy for marketers to meet each unique visitor where they are in their buyer journey. This is true 1:1 marketing at scale. Today, leading marketing teams at ZoomInfo, Dermalogica, Sumo Logic and more trust Intellimize to personalize engaging experiences to deliver more leads, more customers, and more revenue.

Intellimize's feature set will be integrated into Webflow's platform over the coming months, and Intellimize's customers can continue to utilize Intellimize's existing product as normal.

Webflow is a visual development platform that empowers in-house marketing teams and agencies of all sizes to build with the full power of code — without writing any. As you build in Webflow, we automatically generate the same production-grade HTML, CSS, and JavaScript that powers the web's most sophisticated sites. More than a simple website builder, Webflow gives teams autonomy and speed combined with the power and flexibility of code. With Webflow, you can build, grow and optimize your most important marketing asset.

Intellimize is an experience optimization and personalization SaaS platform that uses AI to help marketing teams dynamically personalize website experiences across the entire buyer's journey. Marketing teams gain a competitive edge when using Intellimize's AI Optimize, A/B testing, account based web experiences, landing page optimization, personalization using rules, and a generative AI content studio - all using a turnkey simple, visual first approach. Leading marketing teams trust Intellimize to create, test, and learn faster to drive revenue and be more efficient. Intellimize is backed by Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures.

