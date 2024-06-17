Webflow Names Linda Tong As Its Next Chief Executive Officer

Webflow Co-Founder Vlad Magdalin continues as Chair of the Board of Directors and takes on a new role as Chief Innovation Officer, partnering closely with new CEO Linda Tong as Webflow accelerates its next stage of growth.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Webflow, the leading visual development platform for building powerful websites without writing code, today announced that the company has named Linda Tong, the current President & COO, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This strategic leadership transition marks a pivotal moment in Webflow's journey as it embarks on its next phase of growth.

Tong, who has served as President and COO of Webflow for the past two years, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership from her senior roles at Cisco, NFL, and Google. Her experience leading large organizations, strong operational excellence, and close complementary partnership with Magdalin have been instrumental in driving Webflow's growth and success — and have prepared her to lead the company as its next CEO.

Magdalin, the founding CEO and visionary behind Webflow's inception, remains critical to the company as Chair of the Board of Directors, and is taking on a new role as Chief Innovation Officer. In this new role, Magdalin will serve as a strategic advisor to the CEO, and will partner closely with Tong, co-founders Bryant Chou and Sergie Magdalin, and the rest of the executive team to spearhead platform innovation and better serve Webflow's global community of customers. His vision and unwavering commitment to innovation will remain a cornerstone of Webflow's mission to empower designers, developers, and marketers to harness the full power of the web.

Tong will continue to scale Webflow's mission to bring development superpowers to everyone. For the past decade, Webflow has helped designers, freelancers, agencies, and marketing teams of all sizes to build and scale powerful website experiences in a visual-first environment without compromising on the customization and control that's typically only available to software engineers. Webflow now powers millions of websites across the globe, and counts iconic companies like The New York Times, Dropbox, PwC, and IDEO among its hundreds of thousands of customers.

About Webflow:

Webflow is the leading visual development platform for building powerful websites without writing code. By combining modern web development technologies into one platform, Webflow enables people to build websites visually while clean code seamlessly generates in the background, eliminating the need for manual coding. From independent designers and creative agencies to Fortune 500 companies, millions worldwide use Webflow to be more nimble, creative, and collaborative. Webflow powers websites for innovative companies like The New York Times, TED, Dropbox, PwC, and IDEO. Founded in 2012 and based in San Francisco, Webflow is backed by Accel, CapitalG, Silversmith Capital Partners, Y Combinator, Rainfall, and Draper Associates.

