Webflow names Rachel Wolan as Chief Product Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Webflow, the leading visual development platform for building powerful websites without writing code, today announced that Rachel Wolan is joining the company as the inaugural CPO.

Wolan is a seasoned product executive who has led product, engineering, data, and design teams across both startups and mature public companies including LiveRamp, Euclid Analytics, and Talkdesk. Most recently, she served as the VP and General Manager of Dropbox's core business unit, where she served over 700 million users worldwide across 220 countries and helped Dropbox go multi-product. She also led Dropbox's AI strategy, including the acquisition of search startup Command E. At Webflow, Wolan will play a key role in accelerating Webflow's multi-product vision and developing native AI capabilities to further the company's mission of bringing web development superpowers to everyone.

"I was drawn to Webflow because it has struck a delicate and unique balance: it allows for control and flexibility while still offering an extensible, easy-to-use platform. I'm looking forward to continuing to build on this vision with new capabilities that stretch the limit of what is possible on the web and enable more collaboration between all of the teams involved in building sites," said Wolan. "As a former web developer, joining Webflow feels like a full circle moment because I now get to build the tools that I wish I had early on in my career."

Webflow has continued to expand its product offerings this year, introducing new capabilities to support collaboration for enterprise teams of marketers, content writers, and developers. With Apps and scalable design systems, Webflow has built new features to simplify and scale brand consistency with dedicated workflows for commenting, editing, and publishing. Over the past year, Webflow has seen a 75% increase in enterprise clients, including customers Orangetheory, The New York Times, IDEO, TED, Dropbox, and Upwork.

"Rachel's exceptional background and unparalleled expertise in product, sales, and web development make her the perfect addition to our team as Webflow enters this next growth phase," said Vlad Magdalin, CEO of Webflow. "As a customer-obsessed company geared towards professional designers, web design agencies, and marketing teams, Rachel will play a key role in expanding our product offerings and making sure they exceed the needs of our community."

Today's news follows a year of executive appointments for Webflow. Late last year, Webflow promoted Chief Operating Officer Linda Tong to President and welcomed Allan Leinwand as Chief Technology Officer.

About Webflow

Webflow is the leading visual development platform for building powerful websites without writing code. By combining modern web development technologies into one platform, Webflow enables people to build websites visually while clean code seamlessly generates in the background, eliminating the need for manual coding. From independent designers and creative agencies to Fortune 500 companies, millions worldwide use Webflow to be more nimble, creative, and collaborative. Webflow powers websites for innovative companies like The New York Times, TED, Dropbox, PwC, and IDEO. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Webflow is backed by Accel, CapitalG, Silversmith Capital Partners, Y Combinator, Rainfall, and Draper Associates. Learn more at webflow.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Sara Platnick, Webflow, 1 3107137804, [email protected], https://webflow.com/

SOURCE Webflow