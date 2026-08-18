WebFX, OmniSEO® Recognized by Business Intelligence Group with 2026 Sales and Marketing Excellence Award -- The Sammy

"OmniSEO® gives you a clear map of your AI visibility landscape, and it's been incredible to see how much clarity that's given the businesses we serve," said Dan Shaffer, Sr. Director of SEO.com. Post this

"WebFX saw a gap that most of the industry ignored: small-to-midsized businesses had nothing when it came to AI search visibility. With OmniSEO®, they built the first integrated solution for tracking and optimizing brand visibility across generative search, and made it genuinely affordable. That kind of access-democratizing innovation is exactly what the Market Master award was created to honor," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group.

The Sales and Marketing Excellence Awards honor the organizations, campaigns, teams, technologies, and individuals setting the standard for what sales and marketing can accomplish when strategy, execution, and accountability converge. This year's program attracted nominations from organizations across more than 20 industries worldwide and was evaluated by a panel of experienced business executives using objective scoring benchmarks.

"We're honored to receive this award! Search is being rewritten in real time, and without visibility into how you show up across AI tools, you're flying blind," said Dan Shaffer, Sr. Director of SEO.com. "OmniSEO® gives you a clear map of your AI visibility landscape, and it's been incredible to see how much clarity that's given the businesses we serve. That's exactly what we set out to build, and as AI search keeps evolving, we're committed to keeping our clients on the map wherever it takes them."

To learn more about the innovative strategies and technology the WebFX team uses to grow its clients' presence across the web, visit www.webfx.com or get in touch with the strategy experts.

About WebFX

WebFX is a full-service, tech-enabled digital marketing agency built for the AI era. With many years of experience and 700+ digital marketing specialists, WebFX helps businesses grow through data-driven strategies across search, paid media, AI-powered channels, and more. The agency's proprietary RevenueCloudFX platform connects marketing efforts to real business outcomes — leads, pipeline, and revenue — while its AI visibility tracking and optimization capabilities help clients stay discoverable as search evolves beyond traditional engines. WebFX has generated more than $10 billion in revenue for its clients over the past five years. Learn more at webfx.com.

About the Sales and Marketing Excellence Awards — The Sammy

The Sales and Marketing Excellence Awards — The Sammy — recognize the organizations, teams, campaigns, technologies, and individuals setting the standard for what sales and marketing can accomplish when strategy, execution, and accountability converge. Established by the Business Intelligence Group, the program evaluates performance across Creative Awards categories including Market Disruptor, Power Players, Industry Icon, and Brand Dominator, as well as Technology Awards categories spanning advertising technology, AI-powered marketing and sales, CRM, content management, email automation, event marketing technology, and more. Judged by experienced business executives using objective scoring benchmarks, the awards honor those who demonstrate not just what they did — but what it produced.

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates more than 10 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership. Unlike popularity contests, BIG programs use professional judging panels and objective scoring benchmarks to identify organizations, products, and individuals making real, measurable impact. Winners receive a complete promotional toolkit — including blockchain-verified credentials, press release support, social media assets, and featured placement across BIG's global community of more than one million business professionals. For more information, visit bintelligence.com.

Media Contact

Kyle Helder, WebFX, 1 888-874-2601, [email protected], https://www.webfx.com/

Eliana Starbird, Business Intelligence Group, 1 909-529-2737, [email protected], https://www.bintelligence.com/

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