WebFX Study Analyzes Nearly 600,000 AI Sessions, Finds 92% of Traffic Lands on Consideration and Decision-Stage Content

An analysis of nearly 600,000 AI sessions found that AI search is driving users deeper into the buying journey, with more than 90% of AI traffic landing on consideration and decision-stage content.

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WebFX, a full-service digital marketing agency, released a study of nearly 600,000 AI sessions across 2,500 web pages that challenges a common assumption about AI search. Rather than sending curious researchers to early-stage educational content, AI assistants overwhelmingly direct people to pages built for evaluation and purchase.

The research spans businesses in more than 15 industries and suggests AI is compressing the buying journey, with users arriving on a business's site much closer to a decision than many marketers expect.