WebFX Study Analyzes Nearly 600,000 AI Sessions, Finds 92% of Traffic Lands on Consideration and Decision-Stage Content

An analysis of nearly 600,000 AI sessions found that AI search is driving users deeper into the buying journey, with more than 90% of AI traffic landing on consideration and decision-stage content.
HARRISBURG, Pa., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WebFX, a full-service digital marketing agency, released a study of nearly 600,000 AI sessions across 2,500 web pages that challenges a common assumption about AI search. Rather than sending curious researchers to early-stage educational content, AI assistants overwhelmingly direct people to pages built for evaluation and purchase.
The research spans businesses in more than 15 industries and suggests AI is compressing the buying journey, with users arriving on a business's site much closer to a decision than many marketers expect.
Key Findings
- AI traffic skews bottom of funnel: More than 9 in 10 AI sessions (92%) landed on consideration or decision-stage content, while awareness-stage pages drew just 2.3%.
- Decision-stage content leads on its own: Pages built to help users choose a provider or solution accounted for 55.3% of all AI traffic.
- Commercial intent dominates: Nearly 7 in 10 sessions (68.9%) landed on transactional pages, compared with 18% for purely informational pages.
- The research process is shrinking: Instead of visiting several sites to compare options, users increasingly ask AI to weigh trade-offs first, then visit a business's site to confirm their choice.
- The visits are worth more: A separate WebFX study found AI traffic converts 1.2 times higher than traditional organic search, reinforcing that these visitors arrive ready to act.
The full study and data breakdown are available here: https://www.webfx.com/blog/ai/what-content-earns-ai-traffic/
WebFX is a full-service, tech-enabled digital marketing agency built for the AI era. With nearly 30 years of experience and 700+ revenue marketing specialists, WebFX helps businesses grow through data-driven strategies across search, paid media, AI-powered channels, and more. Connect with us at webfx.com.
Media Contact
Trevin Shirey, WebFX, 1 717-609-1625, [email protected], https://www.webfx.com/
SOURCE WebFX
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