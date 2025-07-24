WebFX's OmniSEO™ Platform Wins Prestigious 2025 Sammy Award for AI Search Innovation

WebFX's OmniSEO™ platform clinched the 2025 Sammy Award for Growth Catalyst—SEO, honored for pioneering AI‑search visibility tracking across nine generative platforms and delivering data‑driven optimization results through its digital marketing team.

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WebFX, a full-service digital marketing agency, announced today that its groundbreaking OmniSEO™ platform has won the 2025 Sammy - Sales and Marketing Award in the Growth Catalyst - Search Engine Optimization (SEO) category. The Business Intelligence Group's Sammy Awards recognize organizations leading the way in go-to-market excellence.

OmniSEO™, launched in late 2024, revolutionizes how businesses track, optimize, and improve their presence across AI search experiences. The platform uniquely monitors visibility across nine major generative AI platforms, including AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Copilot, and Perplexity, while providing comprehensive generative engine optimization solutions through WebFX's team of 500+ digital marketing professionals.

"This recognition validates our commitment to solving one of digital marketing's newest challenges: visibility in AI-powered search," said WebFX CEO William Craig. "With 68% of U.S. adults now using generative AI platforms, OmniSEO™ helps businesses meet their audiences where they're searching."

The platform distinguished itself in the awards evaluation through several key innovations:

Unified tracking across nine different AI platforms, eliminating the need for multiple subscriptions

Competitive intelligence capabilities allowing businesses to monitor competitors dynamically

Comprehensive generative engine optimization services backed by performance tracking

Predictable pricing that scales based on tracking needs

Since its launch, OmniSEO™ has helped thousands of websites track their visibility across AI search experiences. The company has successfully managed hundreds of AI search optimization campaigns across various industries, delivering measurable improvements in visibility and traffic.

"Sales and marketing are now operating as one, which means success demands not just great ideas or great tools, but a team that brings both together," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "The 2025 Sammy – Sales and Marketing Awards honor those making that vision real. We're excited to recognize WebFX for its leadership and results."

About WebFX

WebFX is a full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Harrisburg, PA. With over 600 digital marketing experts and proprietary technology platform, WebFX helps businesses achieve their online marketing goals through data-driven strategies that deliver measurable results. The company has driven more than $10 billion in revenue for businesses worldwide.

