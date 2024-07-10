Webgility Expands Support for Lightspeed, Automates Inventory and Accounting Workflows for Ecommerce Businesses

"This integration with our leading QuickBooks automation solution will enable retailers and brands using Lightspeed to automate their daily bookkeeping, keep their inventory accurate and simplify month-end close." said Parag Mamnani, Founder and CEO, Webgility. Post this

Webgility is an integration software platform designed for ecommerce businesses that use Quickbooks Desktop or Quickbooks Online to manage their finances and inventory. By automatically syncing data between Quickbooks and a wide variety of ecommerce channels and services, Webgility eliminates manual effort and ensures that the business' financial reporting and inventory management are accurate and up-to-date. Webgility saves time, improves accuracy, reduces third-party bookkeeping fees, delivers accurate financial reports, and automates work so that business owners, accountants, and store managers can improve their margins and expand their businesses.

The Webgility platform supports all major ecommerce marketplaces, including Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Walmart, as well as storefronts like Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Wix and WooCommerce. "With new technologies becoming available all the time, business owners need an agnostic platform that works well with all of the leading solutions providers and provides the flexibility to take advantage of the latest advancements," explained Parag Mamnani. "We believe that our customers deserve to have a choice, so we are continually expanding Webgility's integrations portfolio, enabling our customers to pick and choose the solutions that work best for their businesses."

For more information on Webgility's integration with Lightspeed, please visit https://www.webgility.com/integrations/lightspeed-pos.

About Webgility

Founded in 2007, Webgility is the #1 QuickBooks connector for multichannel ecommerce businesses seeking to immediately accelerate growth and boost profits. The Webgility platform seamlessly connects online stores and ecommerce channels to QuickBooks, and significantly reduces manual processes by syncing data automatically in real-time, ensuring that the books stay updated and inventory is accurate, and streamlining financial reporting. Webgility has served over 20,000 businesses, processing over 87 million transactions annually. The platform is secure, trusted by Intuit, and includes free five-star onboarding and support.

For more information about Webgility, please visit https://www.webgility.com/.

