Webgility Levels the Playing Field for SMBs with Powerful AI Assistant for Ecommerce

"AI is no longer in the distant future for small and mid-size businesses—it's already here, and we're delivering it to our customers by providing a completely new way for SMBs to perform routine tasks," said Parag Mamnani, Founder and CEO, Webgility.

According to a recent report from McKinsey, 65% of organizations are regularly using generative AI, nearly double the percentage from the previous 2023 survey. Massive global retailers and resellers like Amazon, Shopify, and others are using AI to better understand customer behavior, identify new sales opportunities, improve business operations, and more. Entrenched global corporations are in a good position to take full advantage of AI because they've already been collecting data and utilizing it to run their businesses for years. Most SMBs, on the other hand, are caught in a familiar bind, still struggling with how to best capture and maintain data about their businesses, let alone how to implement AI in their business.

Webgility's AI-powered assistant makes it easy for SMBs to get the answers they need and take actions from anywhere in the app. Just like a virtual assistant, the feature uses natural language processing (NLP) to answer any questions from the user and perform actions like posting orders to QuickBooks in one click to automate bookkeeping. Business owners can use the feature to easily access business data analytics about orders, refunds, product info, and more.

With this release, Ecommerce businesses can ask the Webgility Assistant about their ecommerce orders, customers or products as if they were speaking to a human. It provides instant answers to questions about customers and performance, such as:

"Who are my top 10 customers this year?"

"What is the total revenue of orders this year?"

"Give me a breakdown of the total revenue by different payment gateway this year"

"What is the total revenue of the orders that have been fulfilled today?"

"What is the total tax of all my orders this year?"

"What is the total discount of all my orders this year?"

Explained Mamnani, "As the leading QuickBooks connector for multichannel ecommerce businesses, Webgility is on a mission to help small businesses win—now and in the future. That's why we're thoughtfully investing in AI innovations that help small business owners get time back in their day and dial up profitability. It's not about gimmicks, it's about delivering meaningful value. We're bringing the power of OpenAI to make our customer's lives easier. This is just the beginning."

The Webgility Assistant is the first in a series of AI features designed to improve the way small ecommerce businesses operate. Webgility will be monitoring and collecting user feedback to deliver many more AI powered capabilities going forward.

For more information about Webgility's lineup of AI improvements, please visit webgility.com/ai and register for the upcoming webinar on August 21, "Practical AI Tips to Grow Your Ecommerce Business."

About Webgility

Founded in 2007, Webgility is the #1 QuickBooks connector for multichannel ecommerce businesses seeking to immediately accelerate growth and boost profits. The Webgility platform seamlessly connects online stores and ecommerce channels to QuickBooks, and significantly reduces manual processes by syncing data automatically in real-time, ensuring that the books stay updated and inventory is accurate, and streamlining financial reporting. Webgility has served over 20,000 businesses, processing over 87 million transactions annually. The platform is secure, trusted by Intuit, and includes free five-star onboarding and support.

For more information about Webgility, please visit https://www.webgility.com/.

