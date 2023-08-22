WEBIMAX CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE - Digital Marketing Leader Continues with Cutting-Edge Solutions

"Digital marketing has evolved extensively over the past 15 years, and I'm proud of how we have evolved with it," said Wisnefski. "In the fast-paced digital world, if you don't change, you become extinct!" Tweet this

Founder and CEO Ken Wisnefski is proud to reflect on the company's growth and achievements since its inception. "Digital marketing has evolved extensively over the past 15 years, and I'm proud of how we have evolved with it," said Wisnefski. "In the fast-paced digital world, if you don't change, you become extinct!"

Looking ahead, WebiMax is poised for continued growth and success. With a focus on staying ahead of industry trends and advancements, the company is determined to offer cutting-edge solutions that drive tangible business outcomes for its clients. As businesses worldwide face new challenges and opportunities, WebiMax remains dedicated to delivering innovative digital marketing strategies and fostering lasting partnerships.

About WebiMax

WebiMax is a leading digital marketing agency that provides award-winning marketing services to clients across the globe. The company was founded in 2008 by Ken Wisnefski with the core principle of creating a company that would genuinely help its clients grow their businesses by working with them more as a strategic partner. With a customer-first approach and extensive suite of services, including SEO, PPC, Reputation Management, and more, WebiMax empowers businesses to thrive in the ever-changing digital landscape. To learn more, please visit http://www.webimax.com.

Media Contact

Lexi Witwer, WebiMax, (617) 245-8145, [email protected], www.webimax.com

SOURCE WebiMax