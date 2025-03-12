Webinar: Advancing Sustainable, Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics, New from PI

Reducing environmental impact with high-performance, lead-free piezoelectric ceramics, in sonar, medical and industrial applications.

AUBURN, Mass., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI Ceramic, a global leader in piezoelectric component innovation and Ultrasonic Advisors, consulting experts for ultrasonic transducer applications are hosting an exclusive webinar on the latest advancements in sustainable, lead-free piezoelectric ceramics for medical and industrial sensing and actuation applications.

Dr. Franz Schubert, Head of Central Development at PI Ceramic, will lead the session, providing insights into the latest breakthroughs in lead-free piezoceramic materials, their performance benefits, and their potential to drive sustainable solutions in critical industries.

Overview of the current RoHS regulations and future developments.

Comparative analysis of the ecological footprint of lead-free and lead-containing materials.

Leading lead-free piezoceramic candidates and their key differences from PZT.

Viable and less viable application areas.

Challenges that remain and those that have already been addressed.

Join us to explore cutting-edge research and its impact on the future of piezoelectric technology.

Title: Beyond PZT: Navigating the Transition to Lead-Free Piezoceramics — Featuring Expert Insights from PI Ceramic

Date: March 21, 2025

Time: 11:00 am (EDT)

