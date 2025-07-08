Webinar: Latest Advances in Laser Drilling of VIA holes, new from PI

Examine common VIA materials, shapes, and highlight core challenges in this joint event with Turner Laser Systems, PI, and ACS.

AUBURN, Mass., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Led by laser and motion experts, explore the latest advances in laser drilling of VIA holes — key to enabling higher bandwidth communication and compact device footprints. Attendees will gain insight into methods for overcoming core challenges through fixed-optic configurations, advanced motion control, and laser-to-motion synchronization.

Matt Price (PI's Head of Agile Solutions Group), Mark Turner (CEO and Founder of Turner Laser Systems), and Jason Goerges (ACS Motion Control's VP Marketing) will share real-world examples, including glass wafer drilling, illustrate how these solutions deliver results. To conclude, we'll preview emerging innovations — such as XL SCAN, 3D error correction, and hybrid piezo motion — that hint at the future potential for even faster and more accurate manufacturing.

Industries Served

Semiconductor, photonics, optics, medical device manufacturing

Title: Latest Advances in Laser Drilling of VIA holes

Date: July 17, 2025

Time: 2:00 pm (ET)

