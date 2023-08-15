Webinar on Enhancing Patient Safety and Treatment Integrity in Oncology and Beyond: Ground-breaking Insights on Suicide Risk Detection with eC-SSRS in Clinical Trials

Join industry experts in a compelling webinar as they delve into the intricacies of precise suicide risk assessment. Discover how the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) and its patient self-report counterpart (eC-SSRS) are revolutionizing clinical trials, safeguarding patients, protecting therapeutic compounds, and more.
TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join industry and academic experts, Dr. Kelly Posner, Dr. John Greist and Clario's Libby Thomas for a deep dive into the nuances of accurately assessing suicide risk, including how the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (Clinician reported: C-SSRS, patient self-report: eC-SSRS) is benefiting clinical trials by protecting patients, protecting drug compounds and more.
Patient safety is the first priority in clinical trials, making accurate and early detection of suicide risk essential.
Drug development can carry the risk of treatment-emergent depression and suicidal ideation for trial participants, and lack of suicide risk detection prior to treatment has led to drugs receiving "black-box warnings" by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Extensive further testing is then required to demonstrate the safety of the drugs before the warnings can be removed, leading to delays in patient treatment during the testing period. Regularly administering the C-SSRS/eC-SSRS in clinical trials can help patients remain safe and prevent mislabeling drugs that do not carry these serious risks. When used at regular intervals, the C-SSRS/eC-SSRS can also be viewed in conjunction with treatment status and patient quality of life to assess levels of suicide risk in therapeutic areas traditionally hard to assess, such as oncology.
Join the featured speakers to explore the benefits of eC-SSRS/C-SSRS in protecting patients. Don't miss this deep dive into suicide risk detection in oncology and beyond.
Join Libby Thomas, MS, Scientific Advisor, eCOA Science & Consulting, Clario; Dr. Kelly Posner, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry, Columbia University; and Dr. John Greist, MD, Chairman of the Board, Meret Solutions; Emeritus Professor of Psychiatry, Univ. Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, for the live webinar on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accurate Suicide Risk Detection with eC-SSRS Helps Ensure Safety of Trial Participants and Treatments in Oncology and Beyond.
