Webinar on Enhancing Patient Safety and Treatment Integrity in Oncology and Beyond: Ground-breaking Insights on Suicide Risk Detection with eC-SSRS in Clinical Trials

Regularly administering the C-SSRS/eC-SSRS in clinical trials can help patients remain safe and prevent mislabeling drugs that do not carry these serious risks. Tweet this

Drug development can carry the risk of treatment-emergent depression and suicidal ideation for trial participants, and lack of suicide risk detection prior to treatment has led to drugs receiving "black-box warnings" by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Extensive further testing is then required to demonstrate the safety of the drugs before the warnings can be removed, leading to delays in patient treatment during the testing period. Regularly administering the C-SSRS/eC-SSRS in clinical trials can help patients remain safe and prevent mislabeling drugs that do not carry these serious risks. When used at regular intervals, the C-SSRS/eC-SSRS can also be viewed in conjunction with treatment status and patient quality of life to assess levels of suicide risk in therapeutic areas traditionally hard to assess, such as oncology.

Join the featured speakers to explore the benefits of eC-SSRS/C-SSRS in protecting patients. Don't miss this deep dive into suicide risk detection in oncology and beyond.

Join Libby Thomas, MS, Scientific Advisor, eCOA Science & Consulting, Clario; Dr. Kelly Posner, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry, Columbia University; and Dr. John Greist, MD, Chairman of the Board, Meret Solutions; Emeritus Professor of Psychiatry, Univ. Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, for the live webinar on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accurate Suicide Risk Detection with eC-SSRS Helps Ensure Safety of Trial Participants and Treatments in Oncology and Beyond.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks