Webinar to Share Best Practices on Growing A Business with UPC Barcodes from GS1 US

Virtual Event to Highlight How Businesses Can Take Advantage of Barcoding Basics to Break Into Retail

EWING, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GS1 US and Startup CPG will host a free webinar designed to help businesses understand supply chain fundamentals and be prepared to meet retailer labeling requirements.

Webinar: "Product Identification 101: How UPC Barcodes from GS1 Lead to Growth"

WHAT: A one-hour educational session that will showcase practical tips and expert knowledge, focused on leveraging GS1 Standards to grow a business.

WHEN: November 16, 2023 , from 5:00PM – 6:00PM ET

SPEAKER INFORMATION: This free, virtual event will feature tips from Kaitlin Friedmann , marketing director, small business growth, GS1 US. Kaitlin collaborates with members of the small business community to enrich their understanding of barcodes and the value of GS1 product identification. She helps entrepreneurs fuel their own success by developing content, tools and experiences on topics including product launches, e-commerce, supply chain optimization, and working with retailers.

This webinar will show attendees the role of the Global Trade Item Number (GTIN) and the UPC barcode in inventory management, retailer verification processes, and the tracking and tracing of products. Other areas that will be discussed include:

How to estimate how many barcodes a business might need.

Understanding packaging hierarchies, such as the difference between an "each" and an "inner pack."

How to know when a new GTIN is needed.

Common types of barcodes and how they are evolving to meet consumer expectations.

