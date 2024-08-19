weBoost Unveils the Drive Reach RV II: A Revolution in Off-Grid RV Connectivity

"The Drive Reach RV II is a game-changer for RV owners who seek reliable connectivity while off the grid," said Bruce Lancaster, CEO of Wilson Electronics. "At Wilson Electronics, our mission is to keep people connected, regardless of wherever they work, play, shop, or live." Post this

"The Drive Reach RV II is a game-changer for RV owners who seek reliable connectivity while off the grid," said Bruce Lancaster, CEO of Wilson Electronics. "At Wilson Electronics, our mission is to keep people connected, regardless of wherever they work, play, shop, or live. With Drive Reach RV II's enhanced signal reach and versatile installation options, users can enjoy stronger signals, reduced dropped calls, and better overall connectivity no matter where their travels take them."

"Whether you're a weekend warrior, a full-time remote worker, or an outdoor adventurer, the Drive Reach RV II enhances your travel experience by reducing dropped calls by 90 percent, improving data speeds, and extending battery life by 20 percent," said Jonathon Field, General Manager of weBoost at Wilson Electronics.

Key Features Include:

Enhanced Signal Reach: Extends signal reach up to 3X the distance from the nearest tower, ensuring robust connectivity even in the most challenging environments.

Multiple Device Support: Boosts signal for all wirelessly connected devices across all North America mobile carrier networks, making it perfect for families and groups.

Flexible Installation: The versatile mounting bracket adjusts 180° in both directions, for rugged use, allowing for easy installation using T-slot, pole, or fixed mounting options.

Improved Antenna and Power Options: A durable outside antenna paired with a new powerful mini panel inside antenna provides directional power where it's needed most. Users can choose between AC/DC wall power and hardwire connections for optimal setup.

IP66-Rated Antennas: Both outside and inside antennas are IP66-rated, offering protection against dust and water for durable, long-lasting performance.

The Drive Reach RV II is Ideal For:

RV owners and travelers seeking consistent cell signal in remote locations.

Families on weekend trips who value connectivity for safety and entertainment.

Remote workers and digital nomads who rely on stable internet connections.

Outdoor enthusiasts and hunters who need reliable communication for safety.

Product Inclusions:

Drive Reach RV II Booster

Outside Antenna & Adjustable Mount

Mini Panel Inside Antenna

25-foot Cable

Flexible Power Supply Options

Cable Entry Cover & Heat Shrink Tubes

13-inch Mast Extender

Side-Exit Adapter

Spring & Thread Lock Pack

The Drive Reach RV II is available now at weBoost.com, Amazon and top retailers at an MSRP of $549.99. Backed by a 2-year manufacturer's warranty and a 30-day, risk-free, money-back guarantee, it meets all FCC guidelines, ensuring top-tier performance and reliability.

For more information about the Drive Reach RV II, please visit weboost.com.

About Wilson Electronics: Wilson Electronics, LLC, home of WilsonPro, weBoost, and Zinwave, is a global market leader in in-building wireless communication technology. With a 30-year legacy of innovation, the company holds over 260 issued or pending patents. With products designed for consumer homes and vehicles, small businesses, and enterprise-level organizations, Wilson Electronics continues to pioneer indoor and outdoor amplification technology. For businesses, this means global delivery and swift adaptation of comprehensive solutions that leverage the entire 5G spectrum. For consumers, it means unrestrained access to strong wireless signals anywhere they live, work, and play.

Dedicated to connecting everyone, everywhere to 5G, Wilson designs, assembles and supports all of its products in the U.S. All solutions are FCC-certified to improve cellular connectivity on any carrier network and device at home, work, and on the road.

