WebstaurantStore Partners with MarketMan to Revolutionize Restaurant Inventory Management

"By offering our best-in-class inventory management to WebstaurantStore's customers, we provide a genuine time and cost-saving solution for restaurants of all sizes. Customers are witnessing an impressive 5% average annual savings on COGS.", Chuck Sarosi, SVP of Marketing & Business Development Post this

WebstaurantStore's Marketplace has been meticulously crafted to provide customers with convenient access to leading value-added solution partners like MarketMan. These collaborations aim to streamline restaurant operations, elevate their technology infrastructure, and enhance the overall operations experience for restaurateurs.

This partnership brings several advantages to MarketMan and WebstaurantStore customers, enabling them to:

Seamlessly integrate WebstaurantStore orders into their inventory using photos, with a fully automated integration system currently in development.

Gain access to real-time profitability metrics and receive immediate inventory updates, thus preventing stockouts and minimizing food wastage.

Manage orders, process payments, and monitor inventory all within a unified platform.

Leverage sales and inventory data analysis to identify profitability trends and optimize their operations.

Chuck Sarosi, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are proud to be chosen as the first inventory management platform to partner with WebstaurantStore. By offering our best-in-class inventory management to WebstaurantStore's customers, we provide a genuine time- and cost-saving solution for restaurants of all sizes. Customers are witnessing an impressive 5% average annual savings on COGS [Costs of Goods Sold]."

Ben Buckwalter, Paid Media and Marketing Analytics Director expressed, "MarketMan's inventory management and menu cost software is an excellent addition to our ecosystem of technology solutions for restaurants. Together, we will help restaurants operate more efficiently and profitably. In addition, we are excited to add yet another great benefit to our WebstaurantPlus program. "

About WebstaurantStore

WebstaurantStore is a privately held company headquartered in Lancaster, PA, and has been recognized as one of the largest online restaurant supply stores that services professionals and individual customers worldwide. With hundreds of thousands of products available and millions of orders shipped, WebstaurantStore has everything your business needs to function at its best. Over the years the company has expanded its selection of commercial equipment and wholesale supplies to include healthcare, educational, food, beverage, office, parts, hotel, shipping, and industrial supplies. For more information on our business and history, please visit www.webstaurantstore.com.

About Market Man

MarketMan, powered by Meal Ticket, is a platform designed for restaurant and foodservice businesses. It provides an inventory management solution that helps restaurants control costs and efficiently manage inventory by automating back-of-house operations. MarketMan's cloud-based inventory management and purchasing solution streamlines everything from inventory to budgeting, reporting, and supplier management.

For more information or to inquire about partnering with the platform, please visit marketman.com.

Media Contact

Chuck Sarosi, Meal Ticket, 1 208-352-6240, [email protected]

SOURCE Meal Ticket