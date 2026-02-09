Webster Hall Celebrates 100 Years in the Heart of Pittsburgh's Oakland

"Webster Hall has always been a place where history and everyday life intersect..." Post this

Construction on Webster Hall began in 1924, and the building was designed as an 11-story Beaux-Arts landmark by noted Pittsburgh architect Henry Hornbostel in collaboration with Eric Fischer Wood. Hornbostel, one of Pittsburgh's premier 20th century architects, also led the design of other Pittsburgh landmarks, including Carnegie Mellon, the City-County Building, Soldiers & Sailor Memorial Hall, and Temple Rodef Shalom. Originally conceived as a "bachelor hotel," Webster Hall catered to traveling professionals, visiting academics, and students drawn to nearby universities, quickly becoming woven into the fabric of Oakland life.

As the neighborhood grew into Pittsburgh's academic hub, Webster Hall adapted. The property transitioned from short-term hotel use to long-term residential living, welcoming generations of students and residents. Mid-century modernization efforts introduced amenities such as an indoor swimming pool and full-service restaurant, positioning the building as both a comfortable residence and a social gathering place.

During the early and mid-20th century, Webster Hall played a role in Pittsburgh's broader hospitality landscape, providing lodging for visitors, athletes, and academic guests during periods of major growth and cultural activity. It also earned recognition for its culinary traditions, including the creation of the Webster Hall Coffee Cake, described in a 1948 newspaper column as "closely guarded and nearly legendary."

Beyond architecture and amenities, Webster Hall holds an important place in American social history. During the era of segregation, the hotel was listed in The Negro Motorist Green Book, a travel guide that helped Black travelers safely locate lodging and services. Its inclusion identified Webster Hall as one of the few reliable accommodations available to African American visitors in Pittsburgh at a time when discrimination restricted access to many public spaces.

Today, that layered history remains visible. Visitors to the leasing office can view preserved artifacts from the building's past, including original keys and vintage postcards, offering a tangible connection to its century-long legacy.

To honor its centennial, Webster Hall will create a time capsule reflecting life in Oakland today, inviting residents and staff to contribute items and stories that capture modern student living.

"Webster Hall has always been a place where history and everyday life intersect," said Jessica Stanislaw, Property Manager. "This celebration allows us to honor the past while continuing to serve today's students."

Located steps from the University of Pittsburgh and within easy reach of Carnegie Mellon University, Webster Hall remains a popular option for off-campus housing. With walkable access to transit, dining, and medical centers, it continues to offer a distinctive blend of history, convenience, and community.

For more information on availability and leasing, prospective residents are encouraged to contact the Webster Hall leasing office.

Media Contact

Bob Kissell, Webster Hall Apartments, 1 4125459090, [email protected]

SOURCE Webster Hall Apartments