webuildfun Launches Florida Operations to Meet Growing Demand for Commercial Play Spaces

Florida's schools, parks and recreation departments, municipalities, landscape architects, and developers continue to invest in outdoor spaces that promote accessibility, community connection, and long-term durability. The expansion positions webuildfun to deliver turnkey installations, custom playground designs, and year-round service capabilities, supported by more than two decades of experience serving public and private sector clients across multiple states.

"Florida represents an exciting opportunity for webuildfun to expand our partnership with Miracle Recreation and bring its trusted playground solutions to communities ready for world-class outdoor play experiences," said Kristen Allen, President and Co-Owner of webuildfun. "Our track record as one of Miracle's leading distributors gives us confidence in our ability to deliver the same level of service and innovation that has driven our success across Texas, Michigan, and New Mexico. We are committed to building lasting partnerships with Florida schools, municipalities, landscape architects and developers who share our vision for creating inclusive, engaging play spaces."

The Florida expansion reflects webuildfun's continued multi-state growth, building on established operations across Texas, Michigan, and New Mexico. The company's expanding footprint is supported by a scalable operating model and experienced regional teams, enabling consistent delivery and long-term partner relationships across multiple markets. The expansion coincides with Miracle Recreation's upcoming 100-year anniversary in 2027, marking a century of leadership in the playground industry. webuildfun's Florida launch builds on that legacy by extending Miracle Recreation's trusted presence to communities seeking innovative playground solutions, inclusive play equipment, safety surfacing, and complementary outdoor site amenities.

Florida schools, parks and recreation departments, municipalities, landscape architects, and residential developers now have direct access to comprehensive outdoor recreation solutions, including:

Inclusive play environments designed to serve children of all abilities, featuring ADA-compliant equipment and sensory-rich play experiences that promote accessibility and community engagement.

Destination playgrounds that enhance community value through custom structures, themed designs, and innovative play elements that transform public spaces into memorable recreation destinations.

Turnkey installation and full-service project management, spanning initial design consultation through ASTM-certified installation, safety surfacing, shade structures, site furnishings, and ongoing maintenance support.

Year-round operational capacity tailored to Florida's climate, enabling continuous project delivery without the seasonal constraints common in other regions.

webuildfun has established immediate operational capacity across Florida with the addition of four uniquely qualified regional sales representatives: Matthew Frey (North Florida), Jay Rader (Orlando), Jaime Marker (Southwest Central Florida), and Christophe Chartier (Northwest Central Florida). The dedicated team brings localized expertise and responsiveness to support the unique needs of Florida communities.

Florida schools, municipalities, developers, and recreation professionals interested in learning more about webuildfun's commercial playground and outdoor recreation solutions can contact Kristen Allen, President and Co-Owner, at [email protected] or visit webuildfun.com.

About webuildfun

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Allen, Texas, webuildfun is a leading distributor of commercial playground equipment and outdoor recreation solutions in the United States. The company became an exclusive distributor for Miracle Recreation in 2007 and has since served schools, municipalities, parks and recreation departments, and developers across Texas, Michigan, New Mexico, and Florida.

The company specializes in destination playgrounds, inclusive play environments, turnkey installation, custom design, safety surfacing, shade structures, site furnishings, and outdoor amenities. With a growing national team and a strong operational foundation, webuildfun delivers engaging, accessible, and safe outdoor spaces designed to serve communities for generations. Through its partnership with Miracle Recreation—the playground industry's founding manufacturer celebrating 100 years in business—webuildfun provides access to trusted, innovative product lines supported by comprehensive service and local expertise.

