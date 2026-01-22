Wedding Planning Platform, Plannerd, Appoints Maggie Lord to Board of Directors, Signaling Next Phase of Growth and Industry Expansion

"Plannerd is building something truly needed in the wedding space," said Maggie Lord. "The platform has the opportunity to connect couples, planners, and brands in a smarter, more meaningful way." Post this

As a Plannerd board member, Lord will work closely with founder Hannah Roze to help guide product growth, strategic partnerships, and industry expansion. Her expertise will support Plannerd's roadmap as the company builds deeper relationships across the bridal industry, positioning the platform as a central hub for both couples and industry professionals.

"Maggie's understanding of the bridal consumer and the business of weddings is unmatched," says Hannah Roze, Founder and CEO of Plannerd. "Her experience building and scaling a beloved bridal brand, combined with her time inside one of the largest wedding retailers in the world, makes her an invaluable partner as we grow Plannerd into the next phase of the company."

Lord's appointment reflects Plannerd's broader momentum as it focuses on expanding product offerings, strengthening industry partnerships, and scaling its platform to meet the evolving needs of today's couples. With weddings becoming more complex and digitally driven, Plannerd is investing in leadership that understands both the emotional and commercial sides of the wedding journey.

"Plannerd is building something truly needed in the wedding space," said Maggie Lord Co-Founder of The Whisper Group, The #1 Exit Readiness Advisory Firm for Women-Owned Businesses. "The platform has the opportunity to connect couples, planners, and brands in a smarter, more meaningful way. I'm excited to join the board and help shape the company's growth as it expands its partnerships and impact across the industry."

With Lord's guidance, Plannerd aims to accelerate its expansion into key areas of the wedding ecosystem to support engaged couples. For more information, visit www.plannerd.com.

